Photograph by Justin Tallis—Getty/AFP
Facebook

The Facebook ‘Thankful’ Flower Reaction is Back for Mother’s Day

Lisa Marie Segarra
4:19 PM ET

Facebook is celebrating Mother's Day by bringing back its "thankful" flower reaction.

The reaction came out last year, but this time purple flowers will appear on the screen when a user picks the reaction.

The social media company is also adding Mother's Day filters to its camera app, similar to the ones seen on Snapchat. The filters will have themed frames and masks, according to CNET.

Personalized shareable cards will also appear on Facebook on Mother's Day. If you're still looking for a gift, don't worry: within the United States, users can donate to charities and causes in their mothers' names through the social network.

