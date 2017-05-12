Elon Musk Unveils His Boring Company’s First Tunnel On Instagram

In some ways Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, Tesla, co-founder of PayPal , and creator of the HyperLoop is just like us.

For example, the man really hates traffic. Unlike the majority of his fellow humans, however, Musk isn't content to just complain about it: instead, he’s boring a network of secretive underground tunnels in an effort to solve Los Angeles’ congestion problem. With the exception of a few cryptic photos and tweets , Musk has been pretty tight-lipped about the project.

On Friday, he unveiled the Boring Company’s most detailed progress report to date, via a series of Instagram posts that reveal construction work is well underway.

This video, for example, shows the start of the company’s first test tunnel at SpaceX. Musk plans for the first full-length tunnel to run from LAX to Culver City, Santa Monica, Westwood and Sherman Oaks.

Here, a boring machine is inserted into a tunnel.

And finally here’s the company’s “electric sled,” which will “transport cars at 125 mph (200 km/h) through tunnels,” in action. Apparently, traveling by electric sled will make it possible to get from “Westwood to LAX in 5 mins.”

The progress is impressive considering Musk founded The Boring Company in late 2016. Then again, Musk has never done anything slowly.