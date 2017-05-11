Trader Joe’s Just Recalled Its Chocolate Mochi Ice Cream for Undeclared Peanuts

Trader Joe's has recalled its popular Mikawaya Chocolate Chocolate Mochi Ice Cream because it may contain peanuts — which was not a listed ingredient.

The grocery store chain announced the voluntary recall on Wednesday and advised customers with peanut allergies that they "run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat this product."

The ice cream, which is wrapped in sweet rice dough, comes in a variety of flavors, including Vanilla, Mango and Green Tea Match. The Chocolate Chocolate flavor is the only one affected by the recall.

That product is sold in a paperboard box with the UPC code of 070934990609 and lot number LOT 090-17, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration . It was distributed at all Trader Joe's stores nationwide.

There have been no reported reactions or illnesses as a result of the contamination, Trader Joe's said. Customers who have the product can return it to Trader Joe's for a full refund.