WMPW

The World’s Most Powerful Women: May 12

Valentina Zarya
May 11, 2017

In the U.S., Ivanka Trump is seen as the best hope women have for paid parental leave, affordable child care, and equal pay. She spoke about all three issues throughout her father's presidential campaign, and continues to make headlines as a proponent of investing in women—both America and abroad. Earlier this month, for example, it was announced that the first daughter was working with the World Bank on an investment fund for female entrepreneurs.

In Europe, on the other hand—where, it's worth mentioning, women are provided with federally-funded paid leave and child care to varying degrees—the focus is on what the U.S. president's daughter can do to change her dad's mind regarding climate change and keep the U.S. in the Paris agreement. The BBC's Matt McGrath reports that at a meeting of diplomats in Bonn, Switzerland, the talk was all about how to get through to Ivanka, who has been put in charge of reviewing the U.S.'s climate policy. Environmental campaigners around the world are reportedly being urged to get in touch with the White House and try to speak to her—instead of her father.

It's understandable that policymakers would turn to Ivanka—after all, she has proven to have the ear of her father. Yet one must wonder whether she is equipped to make the kinds of decisions or give the kind of guidance to the president that people expect of her. It's one thing to write books about women who work, but quite another to be making decisions about something so complex as environmental policy with no background on the issue. The idea of her being "the best bet for keeping the US in the Paris climate agreement," as McGrath writes, doesn't inspire much confidence.

—Valentina Zarya (@valzarya)

EUROPE/MIDDLE EAST/AFRICA

Spain's girls get the W

The girls of amateur club AEM Lleida won a junior regional football league in Spain over 13 boys’ teams. This is particularly notable for a country where, despite the first Women’s World Cup appearance in 2015, women's football remains a sideshow. The top Spanish women’s league did not sign its first major corporate sponsorship deal until last summer—three decades after the league began.

New York Times

Free but not home

The 82 Chibok girls kidnapped by Boko Haram in 2014 and released from captivity last week aren't simply allowed to go home to their families. In fact, the release is just the beginning; the young women will now have to go through a process of re-integration or rehabilitation.

BBC

Merci, Macron

The party of French President-elect Emmanuel Macron has selected a diverse list of 428 candidates for parliamentary elections next month. Exactly half are women, in keeping with a promise for gender equality the Macron team has made.

BBC

THE AMERICAS

An expensive ordeal

Fox News' parent company, 21st Century Fox, has paid $45 million in sexual harassment settlements since mid-2016. The expenses were for "settlements of pending and potential litigations," following the departure of former CEO Roger Ailes in July 2016 amid sexual harassment allegations.

USA Today

Tech pays...a lot

The highest-paid women in the U.S. are beneficiaries of the tech boom. IBM CEO Ginni Rometty, HPE CEO Meg Whitman and Oracle co-CEO Safra Catz brought in $96.8 million, $52.5 million, and $39.2 million, respectively.

Bloomberg

Conway cries sexism

President Trump's counselor Kellyanne Conway says CNN host Anderson Cooper's eyeroll during his interview of her was sexist. “I face sexism a lot of times when I show up for interviews like that," she said on Thursday morning. Could you imagine having a male anchor on a network roll eyes at Hillary Clinton or a female representative spokeswoman for President Obama or President Bill Clinton? I think not.”

Variety

ASIA-PACIFIC

Campaigning in Nepal

The first local elections in nearly 20 years are taking place in Nepal and nearly 20,000 women are running in the first phase, which takes on May 14. By law, women must fill certain positions in the local administrations, and this has driven strong female political engagement across Nepal, especially among women under 30. 

BBC

Bligh's ready to fight

Australia's Bankers' Association chief Anna Bligh is accusing the government of playing "fast and loose" with the country's financial system. Australia's biggest banks are planning to launch an ad campaign to fight the administration's new $6.2 billion tax.

Sydney Morning Herald

Deciding on divorce laws

India's Supreme Court has formally opened hearings into a number of petitions challenging the controversial practice of instant divorce in Islam. India is one of a handful of countries in the world where a Muslim man can divorce his wife in minutes by saying the word talaq (divorce) three times.

BBC

News summaries by Valentina Zarya (@valzarya)

IN BRIEF

Newcastle pub pulls posters telling men to alert staff if their date 'won't stop talking about herself'

Sydney Morning Herald

The midwife who saved babies she was supposed to kill

BBC

Lorde wonders how much fame is enough

Wall Street Journal

Magic Leap settles sex discrimination lawsuit

The Verge

PARTING WORDS

If you want me to do the job, you’ve got to pay me to do the job and you’ve got to give me flexibility, and flexibility means that I will work my tail off for you, but you better pay me and value my family.

—Michelle Obama, recounting her words to a future boss at a job interview early in her career. She brought her four-month-old daughter with her to the interview.

