The World’s Most Powerful Women: May 12

In the U.S., Ivanka Trump is seen as the best hope women have for paid parental leave, affordable child care, and equal pay. She spoke about all three issues throughout her father's presidential campaign, and continues to make headlines as a proponent of investing in women—both America and abroad. Earlier this month, for example, it was announced that the first daughter was working with the World Bank on an investment fund for female entrepreneurs.

In Europe, on the other hand—where, it's worth mentioning, women are provided with federally-funded paid leave and child care to varying degrees—the focus is on what the U.S. president's daughter can do to change her dad's mind regarding climate change and keep the U.S. in the Paris agreement. The BBC's Matt McGrath report s that at a meeting of diplomats in Bonn, Switzerland, the talk was all about how to get through to Ivanka, who has been put in charge of reviewing the U.S.'s climate policy . Environmental campaigners around the world are reportedly being urged to get in touch with the White House and try to speak to her—instead of her father.

It's understandable that policymakers would turn to Ivanka—after all, she has proven to have the ear of her father. Yet one must wonder whether she is equipped to make the kinds of decisions or give the kind of guidance to the president that people expect of her. It's one thing to write books about women who work, but quite another to be making decisions about something so complex as environmental policy with no background on the issue. The idea of her being "the best bet for keeping the US in the Paris climate agreement," as McGrath writes, doesn't inspire much confidence.

—Valentina Zarya ( @valzarya )