Mark Cuban on President Trump Firing James Comey: ‘The Issue Is Trust’

Billionaire businessman and television personality Mark Cuban called President Donald Trump's firing of former FBI Director James Comey an issue of trust.

Cuban, a frequent Trump critic and owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks , told Business Insider that Comey's dismissal is not about "whether or not Comey should be fired or why he was fired," but rather of trust in the president.

"If you trust our president and his decision-making ability, then this move is probably OK," said Cuban, who stars on ABC's Shark Tank . "If you don't trust his decision making process, or are uncertain about it like I am, then you question why he did it and how he will make his choice of replacement."

Trump abruptly fired Comey on Tuesday, saying the FBI director's dismissal was vital in restoring "public trust and confidence" in the agency. Though the Trump Administration has pointed to Comey's disclosures on the email investigation of Hillary Clinton, Democrats (and some Republicans) have questioned Trump's timing and motives since Comey was also investigating whether Trump associates colluded with Russian officials to influence the 2016 election.

"Our president has yet to demonstrate that he is able to convey in any depth why he makes the choices he does," Cuban told Business Insider . "His responses are usually driven by sound bites rather than explanations or facts. And the few times he has done sit-down interviews...many if not most have reduced clarity."

"In a nutshell, if you want logic and decision supporting evidence from the president, you have been severely disappointed," Cuban added.

An independent, Cuban endorsed Clinton during her run for the White House and has frequently taken aim at Trump during his tenure as president.