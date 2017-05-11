Tech
An Adviser to the E.U.’s Top Court Says Uber Is a Transport Service and May Need Licenses

Reuters
4:29 AM ET

Ride-hailing app Uber is providing transportation services, an adviser to the top European Union court said on Thursday, dealing a blow to the U.S. start-up which has argued it is merely a digital enabler.

"The Uber electronic platform, whilst innovative, falls within the field of transport: Uber can thus be required to obtain the necessary licenses and authorizations under national law," the Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ) said in a statement.

The opinion is non-binding but judges at the court tend to follow it in most cases.

