MPW
Search
Most Powerful WomenIvanka Trump’s Book Will Appear on a ‘New York Times’ Bestseller List
Health CareMost Americans Oppose Republican’s New Health Care Plan
US-CONGRESS-HEALTHCARE-OBAMACARE-POLITICS
Most Powerful Women7 Famous Women on Being a Working Mother
Facebook's Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg Speaks At The American Enterprise Institute In D.C.
PointCloudApple Is Bringing iTunes to Microsoft’s Windows Store
Apple Holds Press Event To Introduce New iPhone
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-KISSINGER
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in the Oval Office of the White House on May 10, 2017. Jim Watson—AFP/Getty Images
Most Powerful Women

President Trump Responds to Months-Old Rosie O’Donnell Tweet About Comey: ‘We Finally Agree’

Katie Reilly
4:56 PM ET

President Donald Trump, facing backlash for how and why he fired FBI Director James Comey this week, issued his latest response to the controversy Thursday by commenting on a months-old tweet from long-time foe Rosie O'Donnell.

"We finally agree on something Rosie," Trump said, sharing O'Donnell's tweet from December 20, 2016, in which she advocated for Comey to be fired.

O'Donnell's old tweet was posted on a sub-reddit dedicated to Trump earlier this afternoon.

Trump and O'Donnell have long been adversaries. When asked during the first Republican presidential debate about having called women "fat pigs, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals," Trump quipped, "Only Rosie O'Donnell."

In a general election debate a year later, he defended the remarks again. "Rosie O’Donnell, I said very tough things to her, and I think everybody would agree that she deserves it and nobody feels sorry for her," he said.

O’Donnell, in return, has been vocal about her criticism of Trump throughout his presidency, tweeting in recent days about whether Comey's firing could negatively impact the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE