You Can Live in the Clocktower of New York’s Historic Police Building for $28M

The luxury co-op building at 240 Centre Street in Downtown Manhattan is a quirky and unusual residence with a historical past.

The building that housed the New York City Police Department headquarters from 1909-1973 is now home to a domed cupola penthouse, one among only a handful in the city. Its listing agent, Warburg Realty, has it on the market for $27,900,000. (The penthouse was initially priced at $39,900,000 when it first went on the market in 2015.)

Set inside the clock tower atop the landmarked building, the domed space offers a 360-degree view of the surrounding NoLita neighborhood. Previous owners include fashion designer Calvin Klein and tennis player Steffi Graf.

Before being transformed into what it is today, the building remained empty until the property was bought and converted by Ehrenkranz Group & Eckstut in 1988.

Still, the building never lost its charm. Some apartments feature a conversion of the police department’s original squash court and mess hall.