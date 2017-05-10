Leadership
US-POLITICS-HOMELAND SECURITY-HEARINGS
James Comey
President Donald Trump
Photograph by Jabin Botsford—Getty/The Washington Post The Washington Post The Washington Post/Getty Images
White House

Watch Live: White House Holds Press Briefing After James Comey Firing

Lisa Marie Segarra
1:06 PM ET

The White House will hold a press briefing Wednesday afternoon, less than a day after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey Tuesday.

The briefing will be held by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders rather than Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Sanders delivered her first press briefing last week.

Trump fired Comey on the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Spicer will be at the Pentagon for the remainder of the week fulfilling his duty with the Navy Reserve, the White House said, according to CNN.

Watch the press briefing live, scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. EDT, above.

Follow FORTUNE