United Airlines ( ual ) is in the hot-seat once again after a customer said a ticketing agent canceled his reservation apparently because he was recording their interaction.

In the two-minute clip, which has been shared almost 5,000 times on Twitter, the agent appears to tell her off-screen colleague to nix passenger Navang Oza's reservation because he "did not have my permission to videotape."

Oza was attempting to check in for a San Francisco-bound flight from New Orleans around 4 a.m. when the argument took place, NBC Bay Area reports . He told the network he began recording because "the lady was being rude" after he questioned her over an oversized luggage fee, which he claims was more than twice the amount he paid on the way over.

The agent can be heard telling Oza that, "until that is erased you're not traveling." Later in the footage, a man believed to be an airport police officer can be heard telling Oza that he was free to record because he was in a public space.

United reportedly said that the Oza's video "does not reflect the positive customer experience we strive to offer," and apologized. "We are reviewing this situation, including talking with Mr. Oza and our employees to better understand what happened," read a statement from the airline cited by NBC.

Oza's video is just the latest public relations challenge for United, which is still reeling after the forcible removal of passenger Dr. David Dao from an overbooked flight in April bought the airline global condemnation.