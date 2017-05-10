Leadership
Search
James ComeyWas It Legal? What Scholars Are Saying About the James Comey Firing
FBI Director James Comey appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Wednesday May 03, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Mitch McConnellMitch McConnell: New Russia Investigation Would ‘Impede’ Ongoing Probes
Voting Rights Marchers Honored At Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony
PointCloudGoogle Opens Another Data Center to Further its Cloud Quest
Googleplex
gift guide8 Great Mother’s Day Gifts for Strong, Independent-Minded Women
time inc headquarters
Time Inc. headquarters in New York City Photograph courtesy of Time Inc.
Time Inc.

Time Inc. Quarterly Sales Drop

Reuters
9:30 AM ET

Time Inc on Wednesday slashed its dividend as the magazine publisher pushed ahead with a cost-cutting plan following its decision to not sell itself, even as the company reported another drop in quarterly sales.

The publisher of Sports Illustrated and Fortune magazines said last month it would pursue a strategic plan that included spending cuts and focusing on its digital business.

The company's decision not to sell itself also ended speculation about a potential merger with U.S. broadcasting and publishing group Meredith Corp.

Time Inc's shares have fallen 17.5 percent since it announced the decision. The stock slipped 9.6 percent to $13.65 in trading before the bell on Wednesday.

"The noise and relentless media speculation over the last 6 months around the potential change of ownership clearly was a major distraction to our employees and advertisers and other partners, and had an impact on Q1 results," Chief Executive Richard Battista said on a post-earnings call with analysts.

Time Inc, like its peers in the publishing industry, has struggled in recent years as advertisers increasingly move away from print to digital media, which includes Google and Facebook.

The company said print advertising revenue, which makes up a third of total revenue, fell about 21 percent to $212 million in the first quarter ended March 31, while digital advertising sales surged 32 percent to $119 million.

Total revenue dipped nearly 8 percent to $636 million, marking the fourth straight quarter of decline. The company also said it would no longer provide a forecast for annual revenue.

Net loss attributable to Time Inc widened to $28 million, or 29 cents per share in the first quarter ended March 31, from $10 million, or 10 cents per year, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company reported a loss of 18 cents per share, bigger than the 15 cents expected by analysts on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Time Inc lowered its quarterly dividend to 4 cents per share from 19 cents.

The company said it had hired an adviser to help assess costs.

Time also announced changes to its board of directors.

The company appointed John Fahey, currently the board's lead independent director, as non-executive chairman.

Dan Rosensweig — the chief executive of online textbook rental firm Chegg Inc — was named to Time Inc's board.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE