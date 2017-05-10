Leadership
Climate Change

Tiffany & Co. Calls on President Trump to Uphold Climate Change Pact

Ryan Kilpatrick
5:59 AM ET

New York's iconic jeweler Tiffany & Co. (tif) waded into the debate on climate change this week with an advertisement calling directly on President Donald Trump to uphold the 2015 Paris climate accord, which he has threatened to abandon.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the 179-year-old company asked Trump to "please keep the U.S. in the Paris Climate Agreement. The disaster of climate change is too real, and the threat to our planet and to our children is too great."

The message was also repeated in an ad spot on page A3 of the New York Times the same day.

Tiffany joined a pantheon of major firms including Google (googl), Apple (aapl), Facebook (fb) and Microsoft (msft) to place a full-page advertisement in the Times on Monday asking Trump not to pull out of the landmark agreement.

Tiffany strongly supports keeping the U.S. in the #ParisAgreement. #ClimateChange #ActOnClimate #TiffanyCSR

Tiffany & Co.（@tiffanyandco）分享的貼文 於 張貼

Signed by 195 countries, the Paris Agreement aims to avoid catastrophic climate change by limiting global warming, preparing for climate change and incentivizing lowering emissions worldwide.

On the presidential campaign trail last year, Trump vowed to "cancel" the deal, and suggested that climate change was a hoax perpetrated by China.

For more on climate change, watch Fortune's video:

Trump advisors tasked with deciding on whether or not to remain in the pact canceled a scheduled meeting this week. The President has promised to announce his decision on whether to remain in the pact before a G7 summit in Sicily at the end of May.

