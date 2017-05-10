The World’s Most Powerful Women: May 10

On Tuesday, Politico released its own (unauthorized) White House visitor log. The database is inevitably incomplete, partly because the Trump administration—unlike the previous one—refuses to release a public record of its visitors. Thus, the database was compiled using sources like the White House schedules and news stories. While not comprehensive, the log does give a broad idea of who has president Trump's ear, and it's pretty much who you might expect. According to Politico, 79% of Trump's visitors have been men. Almost 63% of them have been white men.

This news comes a day after it was revealed that the group of politicians working to revise a major U.S. health care bill consists of 13 male senators—and not a single woman. Although Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky insisted that "Nobody's being excluded based upon gender," critics are still asking why no effort was made to include female senators like Maine Sen. Susan Collins. She told reporters yesterday: "I've worked on health care for many years. I spent five years in state government overseeing the bureau of insurance many years ago, and I think I can bring some experience to the debate that will be helpful."

The fact that there are so few women in positions of power—less than 5% of Fortune 500 CEOs are female and less than 20% of Congress members are female—means that most of the people making decisions about issues that affect our day-to-day lives (like health care) are men. It's up to those men to make sure that the few women who are at the table are included in the conversation.

— Valentina Zarya ( @valzarya )