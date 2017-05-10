Finally, the mystery of why the British voted for Brexit is going to be explained. And you can be among a lucky few to hear the explanation.

For a mere $6,000, the New York Times is offering to take you to London for six days to hear a bunch of "politicians, journalists and historians" (including its own august bureau chief Steven Erlanger) and "other experts" explain how politicians, journalists, historians, and other experts all got it monumentally wrong in 2016 and, for the most part, remain largely in denial about it nearly a year later.

The 'Brexit Means Brexit' tour's own itinerary gives the best clue of what kind of learning experience the well-heeled visitors can expect: Based at the "four-star deluxe" St. Ermin's Hotel in central London, they'll be able to cover every square inch of the inside of the London bubble, the only region of England to actually vote to Remain in the EU last year, without ever actually venturing to the mythical land of Brexit.

The tour's more eye-catching features include:

The notion that a "typical pub lunch" can be found close to the Houses of Parliament, the biggest tourist magnet in Europe after the Eiffel Tower (Any normal Londoner would run a mile rather than lunch in a Westminster pub. In fact, make that two miles inasmuch as the venue is "frequented by members of Parliament.") Refreshments at the top of one of London's newest skyscrapers, an excellent vantage point from which to see the effects of wage stagnation, inequality, and increasing constraints on public services caused by seven years of austerity. An in-depth discussion of Britain's defense and trade policy before "a traditional afternoon tea complete with scones and clotted cream." A guided tour of the Supreme Court, site of the fateful ruling on triggering Article 50 of the EU's Treaty—a ruling that was sidestepped by Theresa May without even breaking stride.

Admittedly, it's easy to labor the irony. A more charitable mind would see it as a themed tour of 800 years of British political history that has just adopted a fashionable buzzword to catch the eye. Nor is there anything in the materials to support suspicions that the NYT's line-up of experts will be stuffed full of hand-wringing "Remoaners." The problem, in terms of balance, is that the realm of experts has been dominated by Remainers from the start.

But Fortune can think of an itinerary that would have been just as educational, one that would have been sure to include at least some of the following highlights: