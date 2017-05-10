Target Just Quietly Raised Its Free Shipping Minimum From $25 to $35

If you want free shipping from Target .com, you'll have to buy $10 more merchandise than before.

The retailer has raised its free shipping threshold to $35, up from $25, CNBC reports.

The company made the quiet increase last Sunday, Target ( tgt ) told CNBC. The decision comes just after other retail and e-commerce giants—like Walmart ( wmt ) and Amazon , for example—have slashed their free shipping thresholds. Amazon ( amzn ) cut its threshold by $10—non-Prime members now have to pay a minimum of $25 to get free shipping, instead of $35 perviously. And in January, Walmart dropped its free shipping threshold to $35 for two-day shipping.

"Target regularly reviews and adjusts our online shipping policies and practices to better serve guests and enhance our business" the retailer said in a statement to CNBC, which notes that there was no press release announcing the change. Target added that only “a small percentage of Target.com purchases are less than $35, so the majority of orders will continue to ship for free.”

The change won't affect Target's REDcard credit or debit cardholders, according to CNBC. They will still receive free shipping online sans a threshold, as well as 5% off every purchase.