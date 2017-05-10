With spring in bloom and Memorial Day around the corner, it can only mean one thing: It's time again to celebrate moms.
This Sunday, May 14, is Mother's Day. And those of us who are slow in getting mom gifts are now scrambling to come up with ideas. Giving gadgets or other tech-related products as gifts may be a great way to show mom just how much you care.
However, deciding exactly what ato give at a reasonable price isn't always easy. So Fortune has compiled the list of tech gifts for mothers who would welcome more technology in their lives.
- Sometimes, waiting a little longer to buy a gift can be a good idea. Amazon (amzn) on Tuesday announced a new smart home hub called the Amazon Echo Show, which allows users to control their smart homes and other apps with their voices. And along with it, the company announced that it's cut the price on its older smart home hub, the Amazon Echo, to $150, a $30 savings from its previous price. That's a good value for a device that's still considered one of the best smart home hubs available.
- Looking for a deal for an active mother? Amazon is selling Plantronics BackBeat FIT Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $100, a $30 savings on their regular retail price. The headphones connect to devices wirelessly, allowing moms to listen to tunes all day.
- Amazon is also selling an array of Fitbit activity trackers at a discount for Mother's Day. The Fitbit Charge 2 is available for $130, down from its regular retail price of $150. The Fitbit Blaze is going for $150 on Amazon, giving customers the opportunity to save $50 from its regular retail price.
- Looking for a smartwatch for mom? The Fossil Q Wander Gen 2, which regularly costs $255, is now on sale at Amazon for $191. The smartwatch is a nice alternative to Apple Watch, the leading smartwatch on the market.
- People looking for a cheaper gift for mom should consider products from Bluetooth-tracking company Tile. The company sells a wide range of products that attach to keys, laptops, and other devices, and use wireless technology to tell users where they are so they don't get lost. The Tile Slim, regularly priced at $30, is now available for $24.
- To safeguard mom's iPhone 7, Otterbox sells a number of different phone cases. One of those cases, called the Otterbox Symmetry Series Case, which typically costs $50, is available at Amazon for $20. At an affordable price and with features that will safeguard the iPhone from a dangerous fall, it's a great value.
- People who don't mind spending a few extra bucks on mom can pick up an Amazon Fire HDX tablet. The Fire HDX 8.9, which runs on Android and comes with a host of apps, starts at $430 for Mother's Day, a $100 savings from its usual price.
- Famed fashion line Kate Spade is getting into the Mother's Day sales with Perforated Sleeve, a protective case for the 13-inch Apple MacBook. It's available at Amazon for $60, a $10 savings.
- For mothers who love music, Amazon is selling audio company Bang & Olufsen's A1 portable Bluetooth speaker for $226, a $24 savings. The speaker also comes with a microphone for speakerphone support, allowing moms to make calls.
- Did you know Amazon is now selling fresh-cut flowers, including roses, tulips, and daisies? Mom might love a nice bouquet—even if it isn't a nice tech gift.
