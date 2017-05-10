MPW
Search
White HouseWatch Live: White House Holds Press Briefing After James Comey Firing
President Donald Trump
LeadershipJames Comey’s Firing Just Got More Disturbing
US-POLITICS-HOMELAND SECURITY-HEARINGS
mother's dayGive an Impactful Mother’s Day Gift with Toms X Every Mother Counts
U.S. Postal ServiceThe Post Office Wants to Raise the Price of Stamps
The U.S. Postal Service wants to raise the price of a first-class stamp by a penny.
Most Powerful Women

Kellyanne Conway Says Questioning the Comey Firing Is ‘Inappropriate’

Valentina Zarya
12:06 PM ET

Kellyanne Conway is back in the headlines.

After a brief hiatus from the media circuit, the presidential counselor gave an interview to CNN's Anderson Cooper on Tuesday night.

Cooper asked about the controversial dismissal of FBI director James Comey, which had happened just hours earlier. Comey oversaw the probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and had been investigating possible ties between Trump associates and Russian officials.

Sign up: Click here to subscribe to the Broadsheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the world’s most powerful women.

"This has nothing to do with Russia," said presidential counselor Conway. "Somebody must be getting $50 every time (Russia) is said on TV. ... (This) has everything to do with whether the current FBI director has the President's confidence and can faithfully execute his duties."

Conway, like President Trump, cited the FBI director's controversial handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server as the reason for his termination. The president had praised the investigation, as Cooper pointed out.

“All of a sudden the White House is concerned about James Comey’s handling of Hillary Clinton’s emails?” Cooper asked, to which Conway answered: “I think you’re looking at the wrong set of facts here. In other words, you’re going back to the campaign. This man is president of the U.S...he acted decisively today.” (Cooper's eye roll at her response quickly went viral on social media.)

In another interview with CNN host Chris Cuomo, Conway called questioning the president's motives "inappropriate." She told the host: "He’ll do it when he wants to.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE