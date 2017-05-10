Kellyanne Conway Says Questioning the Comey Firing Is ‘Inappropriate’

Kellyanne Conway is back in the headlines.

After a brief hiatus from the media circuit, the presidential counselor gave an interview to CNN's Anderson Cooper on Tuesday night.

Cooper asked about the controversial dismissal of FBI director James Comey , which had happened just hours earlier. Comey oversaw the probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and had been investigating possible ties between Trump associates and Russian officials.

"This has nothing to do with Russia," said presidential counselor Conway. "Somebody must be getting $50 every time (Russia) is said on TV. ... (This) has everything to do with whether the current FBI director has the President's confidence and can faithfully execute his duties."

Conway, like President Trump, cited the FBI director's controversial handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server as the reason for his termination. The president had praised the investigation , as Cooper pointed out.

“All of a sudden the White House is concerned about James Comey’s handling of Hillary Clinton’s emails?” Cooper asked, to which Conway answered: “I think you’re looking at the wrong set of facts here. In other words, you’re going back to the campaign. This man is president of the U.S...he acted decisively today.” (Cooper's eye roll at her response quickly went viral on social media .)

In another interview with CNN host Chris Cuomo, Conway called questioning the president's motives "inappropriate." She told the host: "He’ll do it when he wants to.”