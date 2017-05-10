International
Search
MusicThe Grammy Awards Will Move to New York After a Decade in Los Angeles
US-GRAMMY-MUSIC-PRESSROOM
PoliticsTrump Will Meet Russia’s Foreign Minister at the White House
FILE PHOTO: Combination of file photos showing Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. President Donald Trump
aviationU.N. Aviation Agency Wants a Global Approach to the Ban on Laptops in Airplane Cabins
KUWAIT-US-TRAVEL-AVIATION-SECURITY
Fortune 500Walmart Is Reportedly Getting Ready to Settle a Bribery Probe for $300 Million
Walmart Reports Drop In Quarterly Profits
Alibaba Chairman Jack Ma and Other Key Speakers at the Alibaba Computing Conference
Billionaire Terry Gou, chairman of Foxconn Technology Group, speaks during the Alibaba Cloud Computing Conference in Hangzhou, China on Oct. 13, 2016.  Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images/File
China

Chinese Premier Sends Foxconn a Reminder After Its CEO Visits the White House

Reuters
1:10 AM ET

China is the best place for expanding manufacturing and investment, the country's premier told Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, less than two weeks after its chief executive Terry Gou went to the White House to discuss increasing investment in the United States.

"We will continue to expand our development, and optimize the business environment. China has a huge market and lots of talent, it is the best investment place for expanding manufacturing," Li Keqiang was summarized as saying on the State Council's official website, which carried pictures of Li's visit on Tuesday to Foxconn's sprawling manufacturing facility in Zhengzhou, Henan province.

The pictures showed Li being escorted by Gou around the facilities and the State Council statement saying that Li encouraged Gou to further invest in its high-end research and development as well as in supply chain production in China.

Despite the recent rapprochement between U.S. President Donald Trump and China President Xi Jinping over North Korea issues, China remains a competitor to the United States under Trump's "America first" agenda.

Analysts have said that Gou treads a fine line in balancing his business empire that straddles both the United States and China.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, is a major supplier to Apple (aapl). China is the base for its assembly of Apple's iconic iPhones, and where Foxconn employs about a million people.

Li's visit comes after Gou visited the White House with senior Foxconn executives to discuss significant investments in the U.S. in late April.

At the time, Gou told Reuters when he emerged from meetings at the White House for a second day that Foxconn was planning "capital-intensive" investments in America and that details could be announced in a few weeks.

"After we select the location, the White House will make an announcement," Gou said.

Foxconn is also in the running as a suitor for Toshiba's (tosbf) chip business. People familiar with the deal have told Reuters that Foxconn is considered a U.S. security risk due to ties with China.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE