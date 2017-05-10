Brainstorm Health Daily: May 10, 2017

The female-founded startup that wants to become the Spotify of meditation. My colleague Valentina Zarya profiles Simple Habit , a female-founded, four-person company that just raised $2.5 million in a seed funding round with investors like Dropbox founder Drew Houston and New Enterprise Associates. The firm was founded by Yunha Kim and is focused on bringing a marketplace of meditation to users. "Most of these [meditation] apps really have one teacher, but I needed access to all kinds of meditations, all kinds of teachers," Kim tells Valentina. The library of guided meditations will be based on a Spotify-esque model, where users can pay a premium for access to more content. ( Fortune )

One third of new drugs have safety issues. A new JAMA report finds that the one in three new drugs approved by the FDA between 2001 and 2010 proved to have safety risks that didn't become evident until they were already on the market. That doesn't mean that the risks were so bad that all (or even most) of the treatments had to be yanked from consumers; but it does underscore the tricky nature of drug development and the clinical trial process, where side effects may not become clear until later on. And it underscores the fine line regulators have to walk between getting groundbreaking treatments to patients and making sure that anything that makes it to market is safe. ( Fortune )

Roche hit with setback on key cancer immunotherapy drug Tecentriq. Pharma giant Roche faced a stunning setback as its star cancer immunotherapy drug, Tecentriq, failed a follow-on late-stage trial in advanced bladder cancer. That could be something of a clinical body blow for the company, especially if it causes the FDA to reconsider an initial early approval for bladder cancer; Roche executives have previously told me they consider Tecentriq to be the "backbone" of their next-generation immuno-oncology treatment program—a space in which it's competing with the likes of Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca. But the company is sticking with the drug. "We believe that Tecentriq will continue to play an important role in the treatment for people with advanced bladder cancer, and will discuss these data with health authorities," said a Roche spokesperson in a statement.

AstraZeneca's asthma treatment flunks late-stage trial. Speaking of clinical setbacks: U.K. drug maker AstraZeneca faced its own late-stage failure for the experimental asthma treatment tralokinumab. That's a second major dent in this particular class of asthma drugs called interleukin-13 inhibitors (a similar therapy from Roche also disappointed in a study last year). ( Reuters )