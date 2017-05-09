Leadership
Search
NvidiaNvidia’s Shares Jump 8% on Strong Chip Sales
Inside The 2016 Consumer Electronics Show
Best CompaniesApple Extends Warranty For This Problem-Plagued Product
Apple's Ipad Pro on Sale in Tokyo
Leadership3 Questions You Shouldn’t Be Afraid to Ask in Your Job Interview
Businessman sitting at table blurred in distance, person's back in foreground.
DisneyDisney’s Profit Rises With Help From ‘Beauty and the Beast’
Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Audra McDonald, Stanley Tucci, Ian McKellen, Bill Condon And Alan Menken Arrive At Alice Tully Hall For The New York Special Screening Of Disney's Live-Action Adaptation "Beauty And The Beast"
Politics

Trump Administration Says GDP Won’t Rise Above 3% This Year

Alana Abramson
5:51 PM ET

The Trump administration will not be able to achieve the 3% GDP growth it hoped for in 2017, White House Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Tuesday, citing economic policies that have yet to be implemented as the reason for the delay.

Ross had expressed confidence last month that the administration would achieve this goal, noting that the policies the White House wanted to implement would be conducive to this growth.

"With all the initiatives that we’re doing — the regulatory reform, the trade reform, the tax reform hopefully — and unleashing energy, there’s no reason we shouldn’t be able at least to have that, if not beat it," he told reporters April 25.

He now says that growth won't happen, since the majority of those policies haven't been implemented.

"The Congress has been slow-walking everything," Ross told Reuters. "We don't even have half the people in place."

During his campaign, President Trump promised to increase GDP growth to 4%, a pledge reflected on the White House website.

But the last time GDP grew 4% was nearly two decades ago, when Bill Clinton was President. GDP grew by 2.1% in the fourth quarter of 2016, and shrunk to .7% in the first quarter of 2017, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Second-quarter numbers for 2017 will be released on May 26.

Ross also reflected on the administration's trade policy in his interview with Reuters, explaining that the White House is not trying to restrict trade overall, but only where there is a precedent of other countries violating agreements.

"What we are restricting is trade that violates trade agreements or violates WTO rules. Not much point of having trade agreements if you are not going to enforce them," Ross said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE