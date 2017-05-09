The World’s Most Powerful Women: May 9

Meet Mrs. Macron

France's president-elect Emmanuel Macron often refers to his wife Brigitte as his intellectual soulmate and confidante and credits her with his electoral win. Mrs. Macron is expected to be an active first lady; her husband has said that he would formalize the role and have his wife decide what her duties should be. Of course, much of the fascination with the couple is due to their unique backstory: They met when Macron was 15 years old while his wife-to-be (24 years his senior) was a drama teacher at his school.

EUROPE/MIDDLE EAST/AFRICA Next up for Le Pen Marine Le Pen may have lost the election, but she's not done with politics yet. The BBC expects the far-right politician to try to broaden her National Front party's approach. In her concession speech, she announced plans to form a new political movement, complete with a new party name. BBC Ngozi Adichie and the Naira The government of Nigeria has taken several measures to forestall the country’s economic woes and save its currency, the Naira—including resorting to a social media campaign #BuyNaijaToGrowTheNaira. Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is now joining the campaign, having recently decided to wear mostly Nigerian brands during appearances in order to support the country's fashion industry. Quartz No husbands, no rights Tunisian women who have children out of wedlock are often abandoned by their families, but discrimination against them goes further, and is actually enshrined in the country's laws. Patriarchal tendencies in Tunisia's family law effectively mean that women don’t have any actual legal guardianship over their children outside of marriage. The Guardian

THE AMERICAS Where are the women? Not a single one of the 13 Republican senators who are writing a new bill to repeal and replace much of the U.S.'s Affordable Care Act is a woman. Instead, majority leader Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky included himself and his top three lieutenants in the health care working group. New York Times What Sally says Former acting attorney general Sally Yates told U.S. Congress on Monday that she warned the Trump White House that national security adviser Michael Flynn "essentially could be blackmailed" because he apparently had lied to his bosses about his contacts with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Fortune Happy birthday to her! Lynsi Snyder became one of the youngest billionaires in the U.S. this week, after inheriting full control of the burger chain In-N-Out on her 35th birthday. Since taking on the position of president in 2010, she has expanded In-N-Out to six states from four. Business Insider

ASIA-PACIFIC Sacred or sexist? Okinoshima, a remote island in southwestern Japan that is deemed "so sacred that women are not allowed to set foot on it," has been recommended for World Heritage status by a UNESCO advisory panel. Speculation over the reasons for the ban range from the “impurity” associated with women’s menstruation to the fact that the crossing from mainland Japan was originally seen as too dangerous. The Asahi Shimbun China's hidden workforce Although prostitution is common in Chinese cities, little is known about the lives of its sex workers. In her debut novel Lotus , writer and journalist Lijia Zhang takes readers inside the lives of a group of women working in a brothel in the southern metropolis of Shenzhen. Much of Zhang's inspiration is drawn from her grandmother, who was sold to a brothel outside of Nanjing as a teenager. Wall Street Journal News summaries by Valentina Zarya @valzarya