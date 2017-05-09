Term Sheet — Tuesday, May 9

PROFITABILITY OVER PASSION

Land of Opportunity: Yesterday’s Term Sheet included a link to this story about SoftBank’s ambitions in India that deserves a little more attention. Like so many articles about tech in India, this one draws comparisons between India’s current surge in entrepreneurship and the very recent one in China, which minted massive returns for SoftBank via Alibaba.

Investors in India really want it to be “the new China,” even though they know Chinese companies had huge regulatory advantages over Western competition that Indian companies do not have. (Alibaba never had to compete with Amazon, WeChat never had to compete with Facebook, Didi beat Uber. Yesterday Warren Buffett bemoaned India’s regulatory hurdles as a hindrance for Western company growth there.) From Reuters:

"[SoftBank founder Masayoshi] Son is thinking India is the place where he will create one or two Alibabas," said one of the sources familiar with SoftBank ambitions, adding Son sees the country right now as the "land of golden opportunity."

Ironic, considering that Son’s Indian successor-to-be, Nikesh Arora, caught some criticism from investors for spending too much time and money on “ imprudent ” Indian deals and was eventually pushed out of the company. (Also worth noting: SoftBank deals are usually outlandish by design.)

To win in India, Son appears to be playing the role of matchmaker, striking deals and mashing portfolio companies together to create scale. As previously reported, SoftBank is attempting to merge portfolio company Snapdeal with competitor Flipkart. The company is also investing $1 billion into Paytm, which could eventually merge into Flipkart, according to yesterday’s report. Meanwhile, SoftBank wants to merge on-demand grocery startup portfolio company Grofers and its competitor, BigBasket.

Between India, Sprint rumors , surprise buyouts like ARM Holdings, the $100 billion Vision Fund, and Pepper the robot (plus, the Softbank Hawks !), SoftBank continues to be as restless and unpredictable as its 59-year-old founder. Read more here .

M&A: It used to be a given that any company announcing an acquisition would see its stock price drop as a result. But data from JPMorgan (and shared by CNBC’s Michael Santoli) shows that is changing: In 2015, the average stock prices of acquiring companies rose on both the first day and after five days. Last year, the stock fell an average of 0.2% on the first day but rose an average of 0.1% after five days. View the chart here .

New money: Podium, a Utah-based business software startup, raised a $32 million Series A investment led by Accel with participation from GV, Summit Partners and Y Combinator.

If the deal sounds familiar to Term Sheet readers, it’s because we wrote about Podium’s fundraise in February. At the time, Podium was raising between $20 million and $25 million at a valuation of around $100 million.

The deal is notable because the company took an “unconventional” and formal approach to fundraising that venture investors said was more akin to a private equity deal than a venture capital deal. For example, Podium had hired the investment bank Houlihan Lokey to shop it to potential investors. Second, the company asked firms to submit a formal “indication of interest” (IOI) before beginning due diligence. Third, it used an online data room.

Another unconventional move: Raising $32 million and calling it a Series A. Before this capital, Podium had raised $4 million across two seed rounds. The company is using the new money to launch a messenger product, and, according to its press release, “evolve from a review tool into a Customer Interaction Platform.” The release also uses one of my favorite business phrases to use obnoxiously in normal conversation: “customer journey.”

Hustle Harder: At the Collision conference last week, WeWork co-founder Miguel McKelvey touted the company’s dedication to making WeWork a great place to work, particularly his personal focus on WeWork’s internal culture.

It may have been advance counter-programming for a Bloomberg investigation into the company’s culture, which published yesterday. In it, the company is accused of mistreating employees with long hours, low pay, and mandatory arbitration (at least one former employee is suing). The work environment described does not sound pleasant for WeWork’s community managers: “Sometimes the job involved catching mice and dealing with office party detritus, including used condoms in the meditation room and vomit in the phone booths.” Yes, this is the second billion-dollar-plus startup to have a used condom problem.

WeWork says the company’s issues are behind it, noting it has spent the last year “trying to make workers happier” with higher pay, more specific job roles, and rewards for good work. Read the article here .

Quote of the day: Fortune’s Barb Darrow reports from the Dell EMC World Congress where Michael Dell made the case for his company’s ambitions (emphasis mine):

Ray Wang, founder and principal analyst of Constellation Research, who did not attend the conference, said he is not sure that Dell is even a tech company anymore. Instead, he views it as a company owned by a private equity investors that will act in the best interests of that private equity firm. "As with most PE firms, innovation is put aside for profitability over passion," he said. Read more .

