Energy
Search
marketsWall Street’s ‘Fear Index’ Has Hit a Two-Decade Low
US-FINANCE-WALL STREET-CLOSING BELL
JapanIMF Warns Asian Countries to Act Now Before Aging Populations ‘Tax’ Growth
Pedestrians cross a street in Tokyo
PoliticsTrump Pushes to Fill Federal Bench Vacancies With Conservative Nominees
US-POLITICS-COURT
international relationsJared Kushner and Canadian Officials Appear to Be Playing a Game of Telephone
King Abdullah II in USA
US-ENVIRONMENT-CLIMATE-PROTEST
A protester holds up sings as indigenous leaders and climate activists disrupt business at a Chase Bank branch in Seattle, Washington on May 8, 2017.  Jason Redmond—AFP/Getty Images
Fortune 500

Anti-Pipeline Protestors Shut Down Chase Banks in Seattle

Reuters
1:28 AM ET

Native American leaders and climate activists protested at several Chase branches in Seattle on Monday, forcing them to close temporarily as demonstrators demanded the bank not lend to projects like the Keystone XL oil pipeline.

Police said 26 people were arrested by late afternoon. Activists said they disrupted operations at 11 Chase branches, and two other branches closed as well.

Darcy Donahoe-Wilmot, a spokeswoman for Chase, which is a unit of J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (jpm), declined to comment.

At a branch in downtown Seattle, about 50 protesters occupied the main lobby, where they made speeches, sang songs, held signs and banners and even ordered a tall stack of pizzas before police blocked the doors.

At another Seattle branch, a handful of protesters went inside while two others locked themselves by their necks to the front doors with bicycle locks.

"I have a personal responsibility to make sure we have a livable climate," said a protester who locked herself to the door and would only identify herself as 21-year-old Andrea from Olympia, Washington.

Organizers of the protests aimed to dissuade Chase from lending to the companies behind two major oil infrastructure projects, the Keystone XL pipeline and Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion, and tar sands oil production in general. Protesters said they were fighting global warming.

Keystone XL is a project of TransCanada Corp (trp) and Trans Mountain Pipeline is a project of Kinder Morgan (kmi).

For more about the Keystone XL pipeline, watch Fortune's video:

These efforts echo similar efforts with other banks as activists have shifted to targeting the financial backers of the pipelines rather than sites like the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota, where thousands protested last year.

Bank are more sensitive to bad publicity than the pipeline companies, said Seattle city council member Mike O'Brien, who participated in one of the protests on Monday.

"It's a relatively small percentage of their overall portfolio," protest organizer Ahmed Gaya said of the banks' stakes in various oil and gas pipelines. "If you can make that very small part ... have a vastly disproportionate effect on their public image, that's very persuasive."

In April, Citigroup (c) executives conceded they had approved investments in the Dakota pipeline too quickly after a noisy protest at its annual shareholder meeting, while Greenpeace activists protested Credit Suisse's dealings with companies behind the same pipeline. The previous month, Dutch bank ING Groep agreed to sell its $120 million share of a loan for the Dakota pipeline.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE