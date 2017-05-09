Entertainment
A special screening of Disney's live-action adaptation "Beauty and the Beast" at Alice Tully Hall on March 13, 2017 in New York City. Photo by Jamie McCarthy—Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios
Disney

Disney’s Profit Rises With Help From ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Reuters
4:18 PM ET

Walt Disney reported an 11.4% rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by the success of its latest fairy tale adaptation "Beauty and the Beast" and strength in the company's theme park business.

Disney's revenue rose 2.8% to $13.34 billion from $12.97 billion, a year earlier.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $2.39 billion, or $1.50 per share, in the second quarter ended April 1, from $2.14 billion, or $1.30 per share.

Investors breathed a sigh of relief after Disney said in March that it would extend CEO Bob Iger's term to July 2019.

The company extended Wall Street favorite Iger's term for the third time.

