MPW
Search
Best CompaniesApple Is the First Company Worth Over $800 Billion
Apple CEO Tim Cook revealing the last iPhone
public healthYour Zip Code Is One of the Strongest Indicators of When You’ll Die
175139344
Donald TrumpHere’s How Much It Costs Taxpayers for Donald Trump to Stay at His Weekend Getaways
The Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.
AdvertisingPeople Are Confused About Dove’s New Body Wash Bottles
2016 Republican National Convention
Tiffany Trump, daughter of Donald Trump, speaks at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio on Monday, July 19, 2016. Photograph by Bill Clark CQ-Roll Call,Inc.
MPW

Tiffany Trump Is Going to Law School

Alana Abramson
5:18 PM ET

President Donald Trump's youngest daughter Tiffany will attend Georgetown Law School in the fall, a representative for the family confirmed.

Trump graduated from the University of Pennsylvania last May. Although she will be the first of her siblings to attend law school, she is the second in her family to attend Georgetown; her brother Eric graduated in 2006 from the McDonough School of Business.

DailyMail.com first reported the story.

The First Daughter's decision to attend Georgetown means she will be in close proximity to her father, as well as her sister Ivanka Trump, who is serving as an Assistant to the President, and her brother-in-law Jared Kushner, who is a White House Senior Adviser.

U.S. News & World Report ranked Georgetown Law School 15th in 2017, with an annual tuition of $57,576.

Trump had posted a picture of LSAT preparation books on her Instagram feed last summer, accompanied by an "I Got This" sticker. She was also reportedly spotted at NYU and Harvard.

A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on

Georgetown Law School did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This article originally appeared on Time.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE