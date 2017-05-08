Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took a swipe at the media in a Sunday afternoon tweet while congratulating Emmanuel Macron for winning the French Presidential election.

Victory for Macron, for France, the EU, & the world.



Defeat to those interfering w/democracy. (But the media says I can't talk about that) - Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 7, 2017

The former presidential candidate called the win a "defeat to those interfering with democracy," referencing statements she made recently about her own tumultuous race, adding that the "media says I can't talk about that" in her tweet. Clinton had been blasted by some media outlets for recently saying Russian interference in the 2016 race was partly to blame for her historic loss .

Macron was reportedly targeted by Russian hackers in the waning days of his race against right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen. Despite the attack, Macron went on to win a solid majority of votes in the French presidential election.