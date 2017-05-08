MPW
Search
Box Office Numbers‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Rockets to Box Office Gold With $145 Million
Guardians of the Galaxy merchandise at the Jakks Pacific booth
FacebookFacebook Takes Out Ads in U.K. Newspapers to Give Tips on Spotting Fake News
BRITAIN-US-TECHNOLOGY-INTERNET-BUSINESS-JOBS-FACEBOOK
VolkswagenVolkswagen Says It Wants to Overtake Tesla and Become the Leader in Electric Cars
Volkswagen AG Brand Chief Herbert Diess Holds News Conference As Profits Surge
MacauThe World’s Biggest Gambling Hub Is Adding Facial Recognition to Its ATMs
FILE PHOTO - Chinese visitors walk past a sign for China UnionPay outside a pawnshop in Macau
French Presidential Candidate Marine Le Pen Gives A Press Conference In Paris
Le Pen makes a statement during a press conference on April 21, 2017 in Paris, France.  Chesnot—Getty Images
Most Powerful Women

Marine Le Pen’s Appeal to Women Wasn’t Enough to Win

Linda Kinstler
6:00 AM ET

Centrist Emmanuel Macron was elected president of France on Sunday, defeating the far-right National Front’s Marine Le Pen 66.1% to 33.9% and sending the euro to a six-month high.

Macron, 39, will be the nation’s youngest president. A former investment banker, he has never held elected office, having previously served as economic minister under President François Hollande. His victory brought a sigh of relief to the E.U., which Macron strongly supports; Le Pen had vowed to lead France out of the bloc.

In a brief acceptance speech to supporters, Macron said he had heard "the rage, anxiety and doubt that a lot of you have expressed" over the election, promising to spend his term "fighting the forces of division that undermine France.” As president, Macron said he would "guarantee the unity of the nation and... defend and protect Europe."

Subscribe to The Broadsheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the world’s most powerful women.

Le Pen thanked the 11 million voters who supported her and vowed to “lead the fight” in parliamentary elections next month and promised a “profound transformation” of the National Front. One adviser suggested the party would be renamed in an interview with the BBC.

Throughout her campaign, Le Pen aimed to use her gender to her advantage, referring to herself as “Marine” in campaign materials that portray her as a “strong Everywoman — mother, lawyer and patriot of France,” according to The New York Times. She had hoped that a bump from female voters would drive her to the presidency, but Sunday night proved that was not to be. Her 144-point platform promised a number of extreme changes, including permanently closing French borders, banning Islamic veils, and rescinding all free-trade agreements. According to an Ipsos poll, about 43% of Macron voters supported him to keep out Le Pen.

Late Sunday evening, Macron spoke before hundreds of supporters at the Louvre, greeted by the Beethoven’s Ode to Joy, the EU’s anthem. “This evening, it is Europe and the world who are watching us,” he said. “I will serve you with love...Vive la République, vive la France.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE