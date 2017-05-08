Charlie Munger Says He’s a Big Admirer of President Trump’s Position on China

Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Charlie Munger appreciates some of the work President Donald Trump has done so far, particularly in the foreign policy arena.

Last May, Munger told Yahoo News that Trump—then a frontrunner for the GOP presidential nomination—exhibited behavior that was a “form of sickness," adding that his chances of becoming president were "far above zero." But on Monday, Munger told Fox Business that he admired some of the president's decisions. Munger specifically pointed to trade relations between the U.S. and China.

"I'm a great admirer of the Trump change of mind about China and making an ally out of China instead of screaming about their trade," Munger said in an interview alongside Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. " So I'm a big admirer of Trump when he changes his mind against Russia. And I think he'll do a lot more of it."

Munger's comments refer to Trump's recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at his Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida last month. Although the president tweeted beforehand that the meeting could be "very difficult" given the U.S. trade deficit, he offered a friendlier outlook after the leader touched down in the states.

"I think, long-term, we are going to have a very, very great relationship and I look very much forward to it," Trump said at the time.

The president has also declined to label China a currency manipulator, which he pledged to do while on the campaign trail.

Fox also asked Buffett what he would say to Trump if he had a few minutes with him, and he said he would tell him what he would tell any Commander in Chief: The most important job is to protect citizens from weapons of mass destruction . "They are the most important person in the world, to put the emphasis on that," Buffett added.

Gates, whose foundation has spoken out against the White House's proposed cuts to foreign aid , said he would discuss the importance of investing in the future, be it research or helping other countries. "I get to go out and see that, so I would make sure he knew all about it," he explained.