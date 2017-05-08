Apple’s Reported ‘iPhone 8’ Might Not Be Delayed After All

Apple's next iPhone release date has been a subject of debate, and it doesn't look like it'll be solved anytime soon.

The tech giant is rumored to be working on three new iPhones this year, and at least right now, production is on schedule and they should reach store shelves in October as planned, the Economic Daily News is reporting, citing people who claim to have knowledge of Apple's release schedule. The Chinese media outlet's sources, whose comments were earlier reported on by Digitimes, say Apple will unveil all three new iPhones in September.

Apple has been rumored for months to be working on three new iPhones this year . Two of those handsets—believed to be known as the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus—are expected to only offer minor updates over last year's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. A third version, which could be known as the iPhone 8, is expected to come with a sizable update, including a new all-glass design. Apple is also rumored to be considering a virtual fingerprint sensor, which would be baked into the smartphone's screen and might use organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screen technology to boost the display's brightness and color accuracy.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune ’s technology newsletter

While Apple ( aapl ) hasn't confirmed it is working on a new iPhone—let alone one with a major update—that hasn't stopped reports from suggesting the device is coming later this year.

Initially, reports had suggested that the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7s models would be unveiled in September and released soon after. However, several recent reports, which cited supply chain sources, have said that Apple is having trouble sourcing enough units for its iPhone 8 and might need to delay it to later in the fourth quarter.

However, the Economic Daily News' sources say suppliers are on schedule and some will begin ramping up their production in June. Apple's assembly partners—Foxconn, Pegatron, and Winstron—are already recruiting more employees in anticipation of the iPhone ramp up, according to the report.

Apple did not respond to a Fortune request for comment.