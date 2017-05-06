Tech
Search
TelevisionThe FCC Is Reviewing Stephen Colbert’s Trump Joke. But What Can It Actually Do?
Stephen Colbert talks about Trump's Women Empowerment Forum
French ElectionSecurity Analysts See Russian Role in French Election Hack
LeadershipYou Don’t Have to Be Chained to Your Computer While Working From Home
Tesla MotorsMusk: Tesla Model Y Coming in 2020, Won’t Share Platform with Model 3
Kentucky Derby

How to Bet on the Kentucky Derby Online

David Z. Morris
4:41 PM ET

The Kentucky Derby is set to kick off in mere hours—at 6:34 p.m. Eastern, to be precise—and will be all over in about two minutes. Somewhat amazingly, it’s legal to bet on horseracing online in most U.S. states. (Here’s a rundown of each state’s rules.)

There are several reputable portals for online horserace betting. Xpressbet.com offers substantial signup bonuses, amounting to 20% of the first $2,500 you bet. Twinspires.com is the official portal of Churchill Downs and the Derby itself, though it offers betting on races worldwide.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Those sites, by the way, don’t charge a fee for betting as long as you link withdrawals directly to your bank account. That’s not surprising, since gambling odds are already carefully engineered to make sure the house comes out ahead overall.

Other horse betting sites include TVG and Bovada. Bovada uses a Latvian domain and also takes bets on sports other than horseracing, which are less likely to be legal in the U.S.

If you want to get really adventurous, you could try betting with Bitcoin. Bitcoin has a long relationship with gambling, since you can use it relatively anonymously online. Nitrogen Sports and DirectBet are Bitcoin-based sportsbooks that are considered reputable (at least by Bitcoin standards). Both sites tout their anonymity, though DirectBet seems to have the edge there—you don’t need an account on the site at all, just a Bitcoin wallet.

If you want to go the Bitcoin route, though, be aware that it’s not impossible for authorities to trace these transactions. If it’s not legal to bet in your locale, don’t use Bitcoin to push your luck.

As you look over the various betting sites, you’ll notice that both their interfaces and the betting options can be pretty overwhelming. PC Magazine has a useful explainer that walks you through both some of the betting sites’ technical hurdles, and the complex logic of betting odds and strategies.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE