Food Recalls

Aunt Jemima Products Are Being Recalled Over Listeria Contamination Fears

Aric Jenkins
9:09 AM ET

A number of Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles and French toast packages are being recalled due to fear of listeria contamination.

New Jersey-based company Pinnacle Foods Inc. announced the move Friday, informing distributors and retailers that it would pull Aunt Jemima items from U.S. and Mexican stores after listeria monocytogenes was discovered within a production plant.

"The products are being recalled as a precautionary measure given the health and safety of our consumers is our top priority," Pinnacle Foods said in a statement, adding that, "no illnesses have been reported."

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections within children, pregnant women, elderly people or those with a weakened immune system, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Unlike common food poisoning, listeria can sometimes take up to one to four weeks to exhibit symptoms, which can include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions.

Pinnacle Foods said it is coordinating its effort with the Food and Drug Administration. The company said affected products can be returned to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

