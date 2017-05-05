Five Breaking News Haikus

On Point

Flint files notice for tax liens on 8,000 residents for unpaid water bills

The city says it’s strapped for cash, but thousands of people who are struggling to manage an ongoing lead-poisoned drinking water crisis are now facing possible foreclosure. Melissa Mays, a mother and water activist who received a notice told NBC 25 News, "I got scared, for probably the first time since this all started this actually scared me.” The residents have until May 19 to pay their bills. Congressman Dan Kildee from Michigan’s Fifth District said, “Flint families should not have to pay for water that they still cannot drink, and they certainly should not lose their homes over this ongoing water crisis that was caused by the callous decisions of state government.” Click through to read the entire lien notice.

NBC 25

Georgia’s Karen Handel is in trouble for offensive tweet

Karen Handel is the Republican in the hotly contested runoff race for Georgia’s sixth district seat. Her husband, however, is not helping. Steve Handel shared a campaign ad on Twitter that cast the Republican party as the savior of black people. “Criticizing Black kids for obeying the law, studying in school, and being ambitious as ‘acting White’ is a trick the Democrats play on Black people to keep them poor, ignorant, and dependent,” it said, with the kicker that Handel would “free the Black slaves from the Democratic Party plantation.” The tweet was deleted, but writer Imani Gandy unpacks the insidious implications behind the image. “It’s an old canard that plays on the rank ignorance of a shocking number of conservatives who claim that Lincoln—a Republican—freed the slaves, that Democrats started the Ku Klux Klan, and that Martin Luther King was a Republican in order to make some observation about the political landscape as it exists today,” she writes.

Rewire

A rare look at a deadly archive: The final resting place for border crossers

It is, at best, an uncertain journey. But more often than we would like to think about, the crossing from Mexico into the U.S. turns out to be a deadly one. Most succumb to the elements - heatstroke, hypothermia, or dehydration - their names lost along with their lives. Of the hundreds who have died in the attempt to enter Texas in the last few years, the remains and belongings of 212 of them are being stored at a border-crossers’ morgue at a Texas State University lab. In South Texas, the discovery of decomposing bodies is a regular occurrence. Mark W. White Jr., a former Texas governor, found a human skull on a hunting trip near a border crossing in 2014. When he called for help, a woman answering the phone told him, “We can’t pick him up today because we have three fresh ones we have to pick up today.”

New York Times

The truth about transitioning as an athlete

Transgender women were, until recently, uniformly banned from competitive sport. Though the International Olympic Committee helped widen the door in 2004, athletes still face humiliating testing procedures and serious misconceptions about what it means to be transgender. (For starters, transgender women are not men in disguise, aiming to colonize the medal stands in female-focused competitions.) This profile of Natalie Washington, a seventh division soccer/football player in England, helps illuminate the truth of transitioning while athletic. In addition to managing her hormonal health, she had to deal with her changing capacity. “I'm much less able to compete physically than I was. I was never strong before, but I have even less upper body strength now," she says.

Vice Sports

A controversial Op-Ed about Haiti’s future spurs angry dialog

Richard Albert, a visiting Yale professor with no shortage of credentials, published an opinion piece that has been generating plenty of opinions. He starts by saying that the thirty years since Haiti has adopted their constitution have been a disappointment. “The truth is that the constitution has not made much of a difference because the country needs a far more dramatic intervention,” he says. Blaming corrupt, self-interested leadership, he calls for a dramatic solution. “The new Haitian Constitution should do something virtually unprecedented: renounce the power of self-governance and assign it for a term of years, say 50, to a country that can be trusted to act in Haiti’s long-term interests.” The public reaction to his piece was swift and clear: A country that can be trusted to act in Haiti’s long-term interests has never existed. The first free sovereign black republic should become a ward of the same “civilized” world which has abused it for centuries? Oh no, said Twitter.

Boston Globe