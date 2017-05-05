Fortune’s second-ever Brainstorm Health conference convened a powerful new community of leaders at the forefront of the revolution underway in 21st-century health care.
If you missed this year’s event, which was held from May 2 to 3 in San Diego, you can catch up easily using our handy guide below. It’s a compilation of all of the event’s coverage by Fortune staff. Enjoy.
Day 1
SETTING THE AGENDA: THE REVOLUTION IS NOW
With David Agus, and Clifton Leaf, co-chairs, Fortune Brainstorm Health
—Video
MOVING FAST AMID THE FLUX
With Steven Corwin of New York-Presbyterian; David Agus of USC; Alan Murray of Time Inc.
—Report by Adam Lashinsky
—Video
IN SEARCH OF PRECISION HEALTH
With Shelley Hwang of Duke University; Lloyd Minor of Stanford University; Clifton Leaf of Fortune
—Report by Erika Fry
—Video
DEMO: HIJACKING THE BRAIN WITH VR
With Matthew Stoudt of appliedVR and Arianna Huffington
—Report by Jonathan Vanian
—Video
THE EVOLUTION OF EATING
With Tom Hayes of Tyson Foods; Denise Morrison of Campbell Soup; Beth Kowitt of Fortune
—Report by Sy Mukherjee
—Video
THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE SCARY: WHERE GENOMIC TECH MAY LEAD
With Othman Laraki of Color Genomics; Eric Topol of Scripps Translational Science Institute; J. Craig Venter of Human Longevity; Siobhan O’Connor of Time
—Report by Alexandra Sifferlin
—Video
DEMO: CAN YOU STOP YOUR OWN BRAIN-DRAIN?
With Adam Gazzaley of UC San Francisco and Neuroscape; Clifton Leaf of Fortune
—Report by Jonathan Vanian
—Video
WHY YOUR BRAIN WASN’T MEANT TO MULTITASK
With Adam Gazzaley of UC San Francisco and Neuroscape; Clifton Leaf of Fortune
—Report by Erika Fry
—Video
MEET THE VC BEHIND SOME OF BIOTECH’S BIGGEST HITS
With Bryan Roberts of Venrock
—Report by Leena Rao
—Video
DEMO: THE IMPLANTABLE DRUG THAT COULD ONE DAY PREVENT HIV
With Kurt Graves of Intarcia
—Report by Jonathan Vanian
—Video
WAGING THE WAR ON AIDS: A BATTLE HIGH-TECH AND LOW
With Diane Havlir of University of California, San Francisco; Siobhan O’Connor of Time
—Report by Alexandra Sifferlin
—Video
NEW ROLE MODELS: WHY HEALTH AT THE TOP IS GOOD FOR THE BOTTOM LINE
With Chip Bergh of Levi Strauss; Barry Sommers J.P. Morgan Chase; Arianna Huffington of Thrive Global
—Report by Beth Kowitt
—Video
THE URGENCY OF NOW: JOE BIDEN AND THE FIGHT AGAINST CANCER
With Joseph Biden Jr., 47th Vice President of the United States; David Agus, USC
—Report by Sy Mukherjee
—Video
Day 2
THE SCIENCE OF SLEEP
With Mary Carskadon of Brown University; Conor Heneghan of Fitbit; Matthew P. Walker of UC Berkeley; Jamie Zeitzer of Stanford University; Siobhan O’Connor of Time
—Report by Alexandra Sifferlin
HEALTHCARE FOR 100 MILLION CHILDREN
With Maria Cavalcanti of Pro Mujer; Jackie Chang of Facebook; Gary Gottlieb of Partners In Health; Stuart Lustig of Cigna; Raj Panjabi of Last Mile Health; Prem Ramaswami of Google; Jeffrey C. Walker of the United Nations; and Clifton Leaf of Fortune
—Report by Sy Mukherjee
A NEW PLAYBOOK FOR HEALTHCARE INVESTING
With Vishal Amin of Andreessen Horowitz; investor Christine Aylward; Ted Maidenberg of Social Capital; Michael Polansky of Parker Group; John Schilling of TPG Capital; Adam Lashinsky of Fortune
—Report by Erika Fry
A CEO’S JOURNEY: FROM SELF-DISCOVERY TO DISRUPTION
With Mark Bertolini, of Aetna; Alan Murray of Time Inc.
—Report by Beth Kowitt
—Video
THE THREE-PARENT BABY
With John Zhang of New Hope Fertility Clinic; David Agus of USC
—Report by Leena Rao
—Video
THE CONSUMER’S CODE: SHARING THE GENOME’S SECRETS
With Anu Acharya of Mapmygenome India; women's health advocate Alejandra Campoverdi; Adam Lashinsky of Fortune
—Report by Robert Hackett
—Video
DEMO: CONNECTING HEART EXAMS TO THE CLOUD
With Vikram Damodaran of GE Healthcare; Charit Bhograj of Tricog Health
—Report by Jeff Roberts
—Video
CAN THE RIGHT DATA KILL CANCER?
With Eric Lefkofsky of Tempus; David Agus of USC
—Report by Barb Darrow
—Video
DEMYSTIFYING AI
With Kyu Rhee of IBM; Gene Saragnese of MedyMatch; Morten Sogaard of Pfizer; Clifton Leaf of Fortune
—Report by Jonathan Vanian
—Video
BEYOND EBOLA
With Nahid Bhadelia of Boston University School of Medicine; Ronald Klain of Revolution LLC; Raj Panjabi of Last Mile Health; Bryan Walsh of Time
—Report by Alexandra Sifferlin
—Video
HOW ADVENTURE CAN SAVE YOUR LIFE
With Jon Levy of The Influencers and author of The 2 AM Principle: Discover The Science of Adventure
—Report by Polina Marinova
—Video
THE MISSING INGREDIENTS IN HEALTHY EATING
With John Mackey of Whole Foods Market; Beth Kowitt of Fortune
—Report by John Kell
—Video
CONQUERING FORTRESS BRAIN
With Deborah Brooks of The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research; Elli Kaplan of Neurotrack; David A. Kessler of the University of California, San Francisco; venture capitalist Bill Maris; neuroscientist Olivier Oullier; Mary Varghese Presti of athenahealth; and David Agus of USC
—Report by Erika Fry
THE ELUSIVE LIQUID BIOPSY
With Anna D. Barker of Complex Adaptive Systems; Luis Diaz of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; Helmy Eltoukhy of Guardant Health; Sam Hanash of MD Anderson Cancer Center; Anirban Maitra of MD Anderson Cancer Center; Clifton Leaf of Fortune
—Report by Sy Mukherjee
THE MOBILITY OF CARE—FROM TELEMEDICINE TO FLOATING PHYSICIANS
With Hill Ferguson of Doctor On Demand; Len Greer of Johnson & Johnson; Charles Koontz of GE Healthcare; Alexi Gharib Nazem of Nomad Health; Gyre Renwick of Lyft; Katherine Ryder of Maven; Unity Stoakes of StartUp Health; Leena Rao of Fortune
NEXT FRONTIERS OF FERTILITY
With Angie Lee of Celmatix; Mary Jane Minkin of Yale University; Jennifer Tye of Glow; John Zhang of New Hope Fertility Center; Siobhan O’Connor of Time
—Report by Alexandra Sifferlin
HOW TO SAVE THE PLANET IN A POST-ANTIBIOTIC WORLD
With Charles Chiu of UC San Francisco; Jean Patel of the CDC; Jonathan Thomas of the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine; Bryan Walsh of Time
—Report by Alexandra Sifferlin
—Video
DYING HEALTHY
With Sandro Galea of Boston University
—Report by Tom Huddleston, Jr.
—Video
SPECIAL AUGMENTED REALITY VISIT
With Toby Cosgrove of Cleveland Clinic
—Report by Mathew Ingram
—Video
DISRUPTION BY DESIGN
With Mike McNamara of Flex; Leena Rao of Fortune
—Report by Jen Wieczner
—Video
THE NEXT GENERATION OF DRUGS: A SHOT OF INNOVATION
With Kurt Graves of Intarcia; Behshad Sheldon of Braeburn Pharmaceuticals; Andrew Thompson of Proteus Digital Health; David Agus of USC
—Report by Beth Kowitt
—Video
TWO STARTUPS, TEN MINUTES
With Katelyn Gleason of Eligible; Katherine Ryder of Maven; Leena Rao of Fortune
—Video
DEMO: NEUROTECH—OUT OF THE LAB. INTO OUR LIVES
With Olivier Oullier of World Economic Forum; Yao Zhao of the San Diego Symphony; David Agus of USC
—Report by Jonathan Vanian
—Video
IS HUBRIS HURTING SCIENCE?
With Helmy Eltoukhy of Guardant Health; Clifton Leaf of Fortune
—Report by Sy Mukherjee
—Video
DEMO: GAME THEORY
With Darrell Stuckey of the National Football League; Erika Fry of Fortune; Will Ahmed of WHOOP
—Report by Jonathan Vanian
—Video
HEALTHCARE WITHOUT BUILDINGS
With Yonatan Adiri of Healthy.io; Hill Ferguson of Doctor on Demand; Siobhan O’Connor of Time
—Report by Alexandra Sifferlin
—Video
TAKING A PRIVATE FIGHT PUBLIC
With Jimmy “Taboo” Gomez of the Black Eyed Peas; David Agus of USC
—Report by Leena Rao
—Video