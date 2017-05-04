Term Sheet — Thursday, May 4

ET CETERA

New money: Heap, an analytics software company, has raised $27 million in Series B funding led by NEA and Menlo Ventures with participation from Initialized Capital and Pear VC. Heap CEO and co-founder Matin Movassate created the company to solve a problem he faced as a product manager at Facebook: He couldn’t easily get analytics on how his products were performing.

“I had to beg the engineers to build tracking software for me, and once that would be written, you have to wait for the next release cycle, and then wait for data to accumulate, and then loop in an analyst to make sense of it for you and have someone run a query. Every time you have a question, you have to lean on developers and wait literally a month to get an answer,” Movassate says.

“If it’s this hard to be data-driven at a place as smart as Facebook, what hope does every other online business have?” he added. He noted that analytics have been done the same way for 20 years, but with the falling costs of storage and computing, it’s now viable for products like Heap to be automatically collecting data at all times and allowing anyone in the company to make queries.

Heap launched several years ago and now has 6,000 customers, including public companies like Zendesk and Twilio. The company’s biggest competitors are Google Analytics, Mixpanel, and Adobe’s Omniture. The new funding will go toward accelerating its product road map.

Fyre: For any Term Sheet readers obsessed with the Fyre Festival, there is, of course, a Silicon Valley connection.

The festival’s parent company, called Fyre, actually operates an on-demand talent agency. Fyre helps talent (mostly rapper friends of co-founder Ja Rule) book corporate events and private parties. It’s comparable to the original concept for Tiki Barber’s startup, Thuzio, which launched as an online booking agency for athletes. Here’s the Fyre agency website: Fireapp.com .

This spring, Ja Rule and his co-founder Billy McFarland pitched angel investors, including well-known ones from Silicon Valley, on investing in Fyre. In the pitch, the company claimed it did $26 million in revenue in the month of February. The funding round valued Fyre at an $80 million pre-money valuation.

I’m told these pitches didn’t even mention the Fyre Festival, which means they were was separate from the pitchdeck that leaked earlier this week, showing the company’s plans to raise $25 million for the festival. It’s not clear whether the $26 million in monthly revenue came from festival ticket sales or Fyre’s agency business. The investors Term Sheet spoke with passed on investing.

For more on the festival, read one of the many inside stories of what went wrong.

On Kalanick’s cancellation: The buzz around the Collision conference has been about another conference – the Code conference, and the fact that Uber CEO Travis Kalanick cancelled his planned appearance at the late May event . Why? Kalanick cited the fact that Uber’s much-anticipated report on sexism at the company will not yet be finished. To most observers (myself included), it’s a lame excuse to not publicly respond to the many criticisms of the company.

Here’s another theory I heard from an Uber advisor: Cancelling looks bad, but that’s a small story, with a limited round of headlines and chatter that will largely remain inside the tech industry. As the many reports over the last few months have shown, Kalanick has a temper, and easily becomes defensive. If he gets on stage with Recode editor Kara Swisher, he could be provoked into fighting in an unflattering way. Any videos of him bickering would likely go viral, thus shining another spotlight on Uber’s many issues and re-igniting questions about his leadership. Cancelling must mean that he (or his advisors) don’t think he is capable of keeping his temper in check.

As Swisher noted, many executives have kept their commitments to speak at conferences while they were embroiled in controversies. It looks bad. But Kalanick is in self-preservation mode. An eruption would be worse.

Macro: Carlyle Group’s Bill Conway weighed in on the firm’s first quarter earnings call: “Outside of automobiles, where there is genuine weakness, we see no evidence of a slowdown in consumption which was the main driver of the weak first quarter estimate.

“Overall, the US economy looks to us to be growing roughly a full percentage point faster than it was last year at about 2.4% versus 1.5% last year. Despite this rosy economic environment, the investment environment remains challenging, characterized by high prices and significant competition.”

Note: Yesterday’s Term Sheet said the terms were not disclosed on Crisp Media’s sale to Quotient. They were in fact disclosed: Quotient will pay $33.0 million in cash and stock with up to $24.5 million in additional incentives.