Watch Live: House Votes on New Health Care Bill to Repeal Obamacare

The House of Representatives is set to vote on a new health care bill Thursday that will repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act—a 100-day promise President Donald Trump fell short of.

The vote comes just six weeks after House Speaker Paul Ryan pulled the first bill , called the American Health Care Act, due to a lack of votes. Changes have been made to the bill since then, including the MacArthur Amendment for people with pre-existing conditions . The MacArthur Amendment alone reportedly helped swing members of the House Freedom Caucus to support the new bill, according to TIME . But some moderate Republicans Thursday still had reservations.

