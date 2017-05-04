Health
trumpcare

Watch Live: House Votes on New Health Care Bill to Repeal Obamacare

Lisa Marie Segarra
10:26 AM ET

The House of Representatives is set to vote on a new health care bill Thursday that will repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act—a 100-day promise President Donald Trump fell short of.

The vote comes just six weeks after House Speaker Paul Ryan pulled the first bill, called the American Health Care Act, due to a lack of votes. Changes have been made to the bill since then, including the MacArthur Amendment for people with pre-existing conditions. The MacArthur Amendment alone reportedly helped swing members of the House Freedom Caucus to support the new bill, according to TIME. But some moderate Republicans Thursday still had reservations.

You can watch the vote live in the video above.

