Republicans are holding a press conference at the White House Rose Garden after the House of Representatives voted to appeal Obamacare.

The House voted 217-213 to undo large parts of the Affordable Care Act in favor of the GOP's new health care bill on Thursday afternoon. This brings President Donald Trump and fellow Republicans closer to formally eliminating Obamacare, a longtime party goal.

The American Health Care Act will now go to the Senate.

