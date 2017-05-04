See the Washington Burlesque—Great Seats for Today’s Matinee!

Good morning! Thank you to those who joined us at Fortune Brainstorm Health in San Diego. And if you couldn’t be there in person, I hope you got to follow the live-stream as well as the terrific session reports my colleagues at Fortune and Time wrote up lickety split. For me, it was an incredible, stirring, and even mind-blowing two days.

Today, the House of Representatives will vote on a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. It will almost certainly pass. (After the March 24 failure , it would be nearly unthinkable for the Republican leadership in Congress to call for a vote without being sure of the count ahead of time.)

The “landmark” passage, as supporters will call it, will join at least 56 other landmarks in the Rand McNally Guide to Congressional Showmanship . Ed O’Keefe of the Washington Post has detailed 54 times between 2011 and 2014 when the House voted to repeal, defund, hobble, or restrict all or part of the ACA. And that legislative body managed to pass Obamacare-repeal bills in 2015 and 2016 , too.

Today’s effort will get lots of press. And then die in the Senate.

