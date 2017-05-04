Health
Search
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
HeinekenHeineken Buys Remaining Stake in Lagunitas
California Breweries Worry That Drought Will Affect Beer Quality
MobileMore Than Half of Americans Have Cut Landline Phone Service
Keeping things old school
Constellation BrandsWhy Cinco De Mayo Is Such a Big Holiday for Corona
Obamacare RepealObamacare Architect: Repeal Bill Is Still a Nightmare for Those With Preexisting Conditions
Advocates From MoveOn.org And Others Demonstrate At A "Kill The Bill" Rally To Demand The House GOP Vote "No" On Trumpcare At The Capitol
Obamacare

See the Washington Burlesque—Great Seats for Today’s Matinee!

Clifton Leaf
12:22 PM ET

Good morning! Thank you to those who joined us at Fortune Brainstorm Health in San Diego. And if you couldn’t be there in person, I hope you got to follow the live-stream as well as the terrific session reports my colleagues at Fortune and Time wrote up lickety split. For me, it was an incredible, stirring, and even mind-blowing two days.

Today, the House of Representatives will vote on a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. It will almost certainly pass. (After the March 24 failure, it would be nearly unthinkable for the Republican leadership in Congress to call for a vote without being sure of the count ahead of time.)

The “landmark” passage, as supporters will call it, will join at least 56 other landmarks in the Rand McNally Guide to Congressional Showmanship. Ed O’Keefe of the Washington Post has detailed 54 times between 2011 and 2014 when the House voted to repeal, defund, hobble, or restrict all or part of the ACA. And that legislative body managed to pass Obamacare-repeal bills in 2015 and 2016, too.

Today’s effort will get lots of press. And then die in the Senate.

This essay appears in today's edition of the Fortune Brainstorm Health Daily. Get it delivered straight to your inbox.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE