Leadership
Search
AramcoHow the London Stock Exchange Is Trying to Lure the Largest IPO Ever Anticipated
FILE PHOTO: A Saudi Aramco employee sits in the company stand at the Middle East Petrotech 2016 in Manama
AppleThe Apple Watch Could Help You Lose 30 Pounds. Just Ask Tim Cook
GERMANY-US-IT-APPLE
Global 500Amazon Will Now Deliver Groceries to Residents of These German Cities
Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery Service To Los Angeles Area
ChinaGigantic Sandstorm Envelops Beijing and Northern China
Sandstorm Hits Beijing
CNN Center, Atlanta, Georgia, USA
FILE/Walter Bibikow—Getty Images/AWL Images RM
Media

CNN Was Accused of Censorship After Refusing to Run a Trump Campaign Ad

Kevin Lui
3:39 AM ET

An ad touting President Donald Trump’s achievements in his first 100 days was rejected by CNN because it contained a graphic that accused the mainstream media of “fake news.” Subsequently, the head of Trump's re-election campaign accused CNN of "censorship" for refusing to run the ad.

The graphic ran the words "fake news" over photos of prominent journalists from major U.S. TV networks, including CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, George Stephanopoulos from ABC News, Scott Pelley from CBS, Andrea Mitchell from NBC News and MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow.

“CNN requested that the advertiser remove the false graphic that says the mainstream media is ‘fake news,’ reads a statement from CNN’s communications department. “The mainstream media is not fake news, and therefore the ad is false.”

CNN said it would run the 30-second TV spot if the graphic was deleted.

The congratulatory commercial marking the Trump administration’s 100-day milestone was placed by the Donald J. Trump for President campaign—Trump filed for his 2020 reelection bid earlier this year. The ad buy reportedly cost $1.5 million.

For more on Trump's 100 days, watch Fortune's video:

The appointment of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, job growth, and executive orders that "eliminated" regulations that "kill American jobs" were among the achievements listed in the TV spot.

Michael Glassner, the executive director of the Donald J. Trump for President campaign, said CNN's decision not to run the ad was "censorship pure and simple" in a statement Wednesday. "CNN epitomizes the meaning of fake news and has proven it by rejecting our paid campaign ad," he said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE