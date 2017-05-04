CNN Was Accused of Censorship After Refusing to Run a Trump Campaign Ad

An ad touting President Donald Trump’s achievements in his first 100 days was rejected by CNN because it contained a graphic that accused the mainstream media of “fake news.” Subsequently, the head of Trump's re-election campaign accused CNN of "censorship" for refusing to run the ad.

The graphic ran the words "fake news" over photos of prominent journalists from major U.S. TV networks, including CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, George Stephanopoulos from ABC News, Scott Pelley from CBS , Andrea Mitchell from NBC News and MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow.

“CNN requested that the advertiser remove the false graphic that says the mainstream media is ‘fake news,’ reads a statement from CNN’s communications department. “The mainstream media is not fake news, and therefore the ad is false.”

CNN said it would run the 30-second TV spot if the graphic was deleted.

The congratulatory commercial marking the Trump administration’s 100-day milestone was placed by the Donald J. Trump for President campaign—Trump filed for his 2020 reelection bid earlier this year. The ad buy reportedly cost $1.5 million.

For more on Trump's 100 days, watch Fortune's video:

The appointment of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, job growth, and executive orders that "eliminated" regulations that "kill American jobs" were among the achievements listed in the TV spot.

Michael Glassner, the executive director of the Donald J. Trump for President campaign, said CNN's decision not to run the ad was "censorship pure and simple" in a statement Wednesday. "CNN epitomizes the meaning of fake news and has proven it by rejecting our paid campaign ad," he said.