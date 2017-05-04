Tech
Search
ObamacareSee the Washington Burlesque—Great Seats for Today’s Matinee!
GOP Presser
MobileMore Than Half of Americans Have Cut Landline Phone Service
Keeping things old school
Constellation BrandsWhy Cinco De Mayo Is Such a Big Holiday for Corona
Obamacare RepealObamacare Architect: Repeal Bill Is Still a Nightmare for Those With Preexisting Conditions
Advocates From MoveOn.org And Others Demonstrate At A "Kill The Bill" Rally To Demand The House GOP Vote "No" On Trumpcare At The Capitol
Best Companies

Amazon Is Opening a New Lab for Alexa in the U.K. Despite Brexit

Reuters
11:29 AM ET

Amazon plans to open a new center in the university city of Cambridge for scientists developing technologies including the Alexa digital assistant used in its Echo speakers.

Able to house more than 400 scientists and engineers when it opens in the autumn, the building underscores the U.S group's commitment to Britain, where Amazon said it has invested 6.4 billion pounds ($8.3 billion) since 2010.

Amazon's (amzn) existing centre in the city in the east of England, which sits at the heart of a regional technology hub known as "Silicon Fen", will be used to develop Prime Air, its program to use drones to deliver parcels to customers in 30 minutes or less after the new building opens, Amazon said on Thursday.

Like fellow U.S. tech giants Google (googl), Apple (aapl), and Facebook (fb), Amazon has continued to invest in Britain despite last year's vote to leave the European Union.

It has pledged to create 5,000 new roles across the country this year, bringing its workforce to 24,000.

"By the end of this year, we will have more than 1,500 innovation related roles here in Britain, working on everything from machine learning and drone technology to streaming video technology and Amazon Web Services," Doug Gurr, U.K. country manager for Amazon, said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE