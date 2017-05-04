Tech
Search
TwitterWhy Video Streaming Could Save Twitter
People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo
ZyngaZynga Shares Rise 7% on Strong Forecast
On LeadingThis Founder Started 20 Companies Before Finding a Successful One
Instacart Inc. Chief Executive Officer Apoorva Mehta Interview
On LeadingHow Instacart Competes Against Amazon Fresh and Walmart
Key Speakers At The Bloomberg Tech Conference
Crowd waits for video presentation at the Activision booth during the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles
© Jonathan Alcorn / Reuters REUTERS
Activision Blizzard

Activision’s ‘Overwatch’ Video Game Fuels Strong Sales

Reuters
4:22 PM ET

Activision Blizzard raised its full-year adjusted profit and revenue forecasts, and reported quarterly revenue above estimates, as the videogame publisher benefited from the popularity of its "Overwatch" game.

The company on Thursday nudged up its full-year adjusted profit to $1.88 per share from $1.85 and its adjusted revenue forecast to $6.33 billion from $6.30 billion.

Activision's total adjusted revenue rose 31.7% to $1.20 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, from $908 million a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.09 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Among the drivers of our results was 'Overwatch', which now has over 30 million players globally," CEO Bobby Kotick said in a statement.

Activision, best known for its "Call of Duty" and "World of Warcraft" games, released the multi-player futuristic game "Overwatch" on May 24 last year to rave reviews.

Revenue from the company's high-margin digital business rose 50%.

Activision Blizzard (atvi), like rivals Electronic Arts (ea) and Take Two Interactive (ttwo), has in recent years benefited from a shift among players to download games rather than buy physical discs.

For more about video games, watch:

Activision Blizzard's net income rose to $426 million, or 56 cents per share, from $363 million, or 48 cents per share in the latest quarter.

Under Kotick, Activision is looking to transform into a media entertainment giant. The company has set up a film studio, e-sports and consumer products divisions. The consumer products unit is headed by former Walt Disney executive, Tim Kilpin.

The company bought "Candy Crush" maker King Digital for nearly $6 billion last year, looking for a bigger foothold in the highly-addictive mobile gaming space.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

Last week, Activision released a trailer of its latest "Call of Duty," set in World War II, as the company looks to rebound from disappointing sales of last year's installment, "Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare."

Though early, initial pre-orders for "Call of Duty: WWII" are off to a very strong start, the company said.

Activision had 48 million monthly active users in the first quarter, down from a year earlier, largely due to expected softness from the "Infinite Warfare" release.

The company forecast current-quarter adjusted revenue of $1.20 billion, largely in line with analysts' average estimate of $1.19 billion.

Videogame companies are required to defer some revenue from certain online-enabled games following a tweak to the U.S. accounting rules.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE