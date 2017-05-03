Term Sheet — Wednesday, May 3

GOING GREEN

Hello from New Orleans, where I’m in town for the Collision conference. Yesterday I interviewed two investors about the state of the green-eco-friendly-sustainability-clean tech market: David Mount of Kleiner Perkins’ Green Growth Fund, and Gabriel Kra, founder of Prelude Ventures. Two takeaways:

• Yes, there was a green tech bubble in the late aughts. But now, green tech is eating the world, they said. Put another way: Startups are increasingly developing “green” technologies for industrial uses that might be categorized as ag-tech, IoT, or auto-tech, but they’re also opportunities for green tech investors.

Companies from the 2008 greentech bubble “underestimated the amount it would cost to scale the technology, overestimated how eager consumers would be to pick up their products, and probably underestimated how fast the competition was moving,” Mount said.

But companies today “are ready to benefit from massive cost declines coming out of the digital world that are ready to make their impact on the industrial world, the energy and environmental sectors, manufacturing sector, transportation sector,” Mount said. So, expand your definition of “green” investing. “We are not opportunity limited,” Kra said.

• Has the election of coal-friendly President Trump changed their investing outlook? Nope! In the short term, Kra and Mount say they’re investing in companies that use green technology to generate savings for companies and make economic sense today. Maybe under a new President they could be accelerated. Mount noted that he’s thinking long term -- breaking the historic linkage between carbon emissions and economic productivity will be a ten to 30 year process.

And about Kleiner Perkins’ Green Growth Fund: Mount and his team are in the process of spinning out from Kleiner Perkins. An SEC filing from last week confirms the name and the raise: A fund called G2VP I is raising capital with a target of $275 million. Mount is listed as a managing member, alongside Brook Porter, Benjamin Kortlang, and Daniel Oros. The firm has held a first close on the funds, Term Sheet has learned.

Mount wouldn’t comment on the move or raise, citing SEC regulations. A placeholder website for G2VP doesn’t add much in the way of context. Kleiner Perkins initially started investing in cleantech in 2006 with a $100 million seed fund. Two years later the firm dedicated $500 million to the Green Growth Fund. The Wall Street Journal, which reported on the split in February, noted that Green Growth has $1 billion under management.

Quotable: “Super” angel investor Chris Sacca spoke about his retirement from venture investing and Shark Tank, his plans for political activism, his TV role, and the tech sector’s role in the world’s problems. The most relevant bit for Term Sheet readers was his commentary – at length -- on Uber:

• On Travis: Sacca said he recently reconnected with CEO Travis Kalanick after years of not speaking. He believes Kalanick “materially changing right now for the better.” He told a story of reconciliation: “Travis is in a very vulnerable and introspective state right now in a way I’ve never seen him. For the good. For the first time, maybe ever, he is acknowledging the places where he needs help and starting to take responsibility for his broader role in the consequences of the company and the culture, and that’s great. … I think that company is redeemable and that culture is fixable and I think Travis is waking up to why.”

• On how Uber got in this mess: “Silicon Valley has learned to tune out the anecdotal feedback and just look a the numbers.” He noted that Uber was still signing up new users amid the #DeleteUber campaign, “so the algorithm and the data and the spreadsheet reinforce that bad behavior.”

• On why he believes Uber will change: Job applications at Uber are down. “When it’s abundantly clear that a company has a culture issue, the best people in the world stop going to work there … and that is literally sucking the lifeblood out of the company. Even if you were Scrooge McDuck, you look at that, you’re like, ‘Oh sh**, we’re in real trouble we’re going to need to deal with this clusterf***.’”

Also quotable: Naveen Jain, founder of Moon Express, issued an impassioned call to the audience to chase their own personal moonshots. He also called Elon Musk an “underachiever” for not trying to send SpaceX to the moon. (Moon Express is planning a mission to the moon this year.) “Someday when they land on the moon they can come talk to me about it,” he said.

He noted that the government proved the underlying space travel technology works, and private companies like his are commercializing it. “If I could rephrase John F. Kennedy, it would sound like, ‘We chose to go to the moon, not because it’s easy, but because it’s a good business,’” he said.