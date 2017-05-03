MPW
Search
Time WarnerKing Kong and Batman Lift Time Warner Above Expectations
"The Lego Batman Movie" New York Screening
UberUber Is Facing the Possible Shutdown of Its Self-Driving Car Program
SECWall Street Lawyer Jay Clayton Confirmed as Trump’s SEC Chair
SEC Approves Systemic-Risk Reporting Rule For Hedge Fund Firms
iPhone salesApple Suppliers’ Shares Are Dropping on Weak iPhone Sales
U.S.-NEW YORK-IPHONE 7-IPHONE 7 PLUS-RELEASED
Disneynature With The Cinema Society Host The Premiere Of "Born In China"
Primatologist Jane Goodall attends the Disneynature With The Cinema Society Host The Premiere Of "Born In China" at Landmark Sunshine Cinema on April 8, 2017 in New York City.  Nicholas Hunt Getty Images
Most Powerful Women

Jane Goodall Asks Ivanka Trump to ‘Stand With Us’ After Being Quoted in Her Book

Mahita Gajanan
7:30 AM ET

Jane Goodall has a message for Ivanka Trump after the first daughter quoted the inspirational conservationist and primatologist in her new book Women Who Work.

In her book, Trump included a quote from Goodall about the impact a person can make. "What you do makes a difference and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make," the quote reads.

Goodall, who said in a statement to CNNMoney that she was not aware Trump would use her quote in the book, warned that the first daughter "is in a position to do much good or terrible harm," based on President Donald Trump's administration's views toward the natural resources Goodall has fought to protect.

"Legislation that was passed by previous governments to protect wildlife such as the Endangered Species Act, create national monuments and other clean air and water legislation have all been jeopardized by this administration," she said. "I hope that Ms. Trump will stand with us to value and cherish our natural world and protect this planet for future generations."

Representatives for Trump told CNNMoney that her book was not political.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE