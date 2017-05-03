Tech
Search
Whole FoodsHow to Eat Healthier According to Whole Foods’ CEO
John Mackey
AppleApple Is Now Returning More Cash Dividends to Its Shareholders Than Any Other Company
Apple CEO Tim Cook looks on during a visit of the shopfitting company Dula that delivers tables for Apple stores worldwide in Vreden, western Germany, on February 7, 2017.
Brainstorm HealthHow Science Is Changing the Future of Fertility
QualcommQualcomm May Seek To Block iPhone Imports Into U.S.
Verizon Store Stocks Shelves With New Apple iPhone 6
The new Fitbit Charge 2 fitness tracker.
The Fitbit Charge 2 fitness tracker. Photo credit FitBit
fitbit quarter

Fitbit Shares Jump 8% on Earnings Surprise

Reuters
5:30 PM ET

Fitbit reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as the maker of wearable devices reined in costs, sending its shares up 7.6% in after-market trading on Wednesday.

Fitbit, which struggled with a lackluster holiday quarter and production issues that weighed on sales, is reorganizing its business to focus on two areas - consumer health and fitness and enterprise health.

The company, whose colorful wristbands and clippable widgets help track heart rate, calories, sleeping patterns and step counts, has termed 2017 "a transition year" and has lined up plans to enter new markets such as smartwatch.

Fitbit's revenue fell 41% to $298.9 million in the first quarter ended April 1. The company said average selling price declined 4% to $96.45 per device.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $280.8 million.

"Consumer demand has been better than our reported results in North America as we work down channel inventory levels," Chief Executive Officer James Park said in a statement.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

The company posted a loss of $60.1 million, or 27 cents per share, compared with a profit of $11 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 15 cents per share, smaller than the average analysts' estimate of an 18 cents loss, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's total operating expenses fell 2.5% to $209.7 million.

Fitbit's shares (fit) were trading at $6.11 in afer-market trading on Wednesday. They had fallen 22.4% this year, through Wednesday's close of $5.68.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE