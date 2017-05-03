Finance
Search
HuluHulu Just Launched Its Live TV Streaming Service
PointCloudBidding War Gets Even Hotter for Tiny Straight Path
Close up Communication Tower
Best CompaniesHow to Have Lunch With Tim Cook at the New Apple Park
The Allen &amp; Co. Media And Technology Conference
SpaceXDon’t Count on a SpaceX IPO Soon
SpaceX: The Privately Funded Aerospace Company Founded By Elon Musk
regulation

The Trump Team Has Some Big Holes to Fill Among Financial Regulators

Reuters
10:40 AM ET

The White House is working on filling all three open slots at the Federal Reserve Board and will announce a new interim boss for the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), a key banking regulator, Wednesday morning, according to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Four months into his administration, President Donald Trump is beginning to put his stamp on U.S. financial regulation, with the Senate approving Jay Clayton late Tuesday as chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Trump has also ordered Mnuchin to review the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law by June 3, as well as look into other areas of rulemaking, a difficult task given the government's lean crew of regulators.

Mnuchin told a conference of community bankers on Wednesday that Trump has also signed off on a nominee to fill the role of vice-chair of supervision at the Federal Reserve, but did not name the person. Reuters had previously reported that Randal Quarles, who worked as under secretary for domestic finance at the Treasury under President George W. Bush, was a leading candidate for the role.

Mnuchin said the vice-chair post, created in Dodd-Frank, is an “enormously important” position and they want to name that as soon as they can, adding the administration would not package all three Fed Board nominees into one announcement and confirmation. Still, Mnuchin said the administration was close to naming the two other Fed selections.

A crucial role in overseeing Wall Street's banks, the vice-chair position has been vacant since its creation. Former Fed governor Daniel Tarullo had stepped in to fill the supervision void before leaving the central bank in April.

Nearly every major financial regulator has had significant leadership gaps since Trump was inaugurated in January, and there are more openings on the horizon as the terms expire for rulemakers who were appointed by former President Barack Obama. The U.S. Senate, where Trump's fellow Republicans hold only a slim majority, must sign off on most of the postings which could slow down Trump and Mnuchin's work on changing the reforms that came out of the 2007-09 financial crisis.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE