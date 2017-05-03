Leadership
Search
2017 Brainstorm HealthJoe Biden Brings Passion to Cancer Fight
Fortune Brainstorm Health 2017
Brainstorm HealthWhat a Top Healthcare VC Looks for in Founders
Fortune Brainstorm Health 2017
Donald TrumpHouse to Vote Wednesday on Spending Bill to Keep Government Open Until September
Congress Rdp
aviationAirlines Made $4.2 Billion in Baggage Fees Alone Last Year. But Their Profits Still Plunged
U.S. Airline Industry Struggles Through Turbulent Times
AG Jeff Sessions Holds A Meeting On Transnational Organized Crime
Photograph by Mark Wilson—Getty Images Mark Wilson Getty Images
Senate

Watch Live: James Comey Testifies at Senate Hearing

Lisa Marie Segarra
9:06 AM ET

FBI Director James Comey will testify on FBI oversight in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

Senators are also expected to ask Comey about his handling of investigations into Hillary Clinton's private email server and possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, according to the New York Times.

Clinton criticized Comey for his October announcement that the investigation into her email server would be reopened a month before the election, telling CNN on Tuesday it partially cost her the election. That same day, President Donald Trump said that Comey was "the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton" for "giving her a free pass for so many bad deeds."

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. EST.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE