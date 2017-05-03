Watch Live: James Comey Testifies at Senate Hearing

FBI Director James Comey will testify on FBI oversight in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

Senators are also expected to ask Comey about his handling of investigations into Hillary Clinton's private email server and possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, according to the New York Times.

Clinton criticized Comey for his October announcement that the investigation into her email server would be reopened a month before the election, telling CNN on Tuesday it partially cost her the election. That same day, President Donald Trump said that Comey was "the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton" for "giving her a free pass for so many bad deeds."

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. EST.