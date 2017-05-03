Finance
Search
2017 Brainstorm HealthJoe Biden Brings Passion to Cancer Fight
Fortune Brainstorm Health 2017
SenateWatch Live: James Comey Testifies at Senate Hearing
AG Jeff Sessions Holds A Meeting On Transnational Organized Crime
Brainstorm HealthWhat a Top Healthcare VC Looks for in Founders
Fortune Brainstorm Health 2017
Donald TrumpHouse to Vote Wednesday on Spending Bill to Keep Government Open Until September
Congress Rdp
aviation

Airlines Made $4.2 Billion in Baggage Fees Alone Last Year. But Their Profits Still Plunged

Lisa Marie Segarra
8:43 AM ET

Airlines in the United States made more than $4.2 billion in baggage fees, accounting for 2.5% of revenue last year, though the industry still saw overall profits significantly decrease.

Baggage fees were the highest area of profit growth, according to a release Tuesday from the Department of Transportation. Baggage-fee profit went up 10% in 2016 compared to 2015, an increase of about $372 million, according to the DOT.

The airline with the highest baggage-fee profits, American Airlines, made more than $1 billion in 2016, according to the report.

However, airline profits in the U.S. were down over $11 billion in 2016, bringing in $13.5 billion in 2016 compared to $24.8 billion in 2015. The Department of Transportation said in the release that while fuel costs decreased, labor rates went up by nearly as much and airlines also made less through fees for changing reservations. Fares ended up making $91.2 billion, only about a 1% increase from 2015, according to the report.

This comes after airlines testified before Congress Tuesday over customer service. The meeting was called after Dr. David Dao, a United Airlines passenger, was dragged off a flight. Dao and the airline eventually settled for an undisclosed amount.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE