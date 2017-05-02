Travel
Watch Live: United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz Testifies Before Congress After Dragging Incident

Katie Reilly
9:20 AM ET

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz will testify before Congress Tuesday about airline customer service, nearly a month after a passenger was forcibly removed and dragged off a United flight.

Munoz and four other airline executives will testify about airline customer service issues at a hearing of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

In comments last week, Munoz called the widely condemned removal of Vietnamese-American doctor David Dao "a system failure," and United introduced new policies to prevent a similar occurrence in the future.

In a letter to the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee last week, Munoz responded to questions about the incident, revealing that, on average, less than one passenger per 23,000 was involuntarily denied boarding last year, amounting to 3,765 customers.

The hearing is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET. Watch it live here.

