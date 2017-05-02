BitcoinBitcoin Is Soaring Above $1,400 to Another All-Time High
LeadershipExclusive: Eventbrite CEO Julia Hartz Appointed to Four Seasons’ Board of Directors
Julia Hartz, CEO Eventbrite, Berlin, 21st June 16, at Fabrik 23, Wedding Berlin, Photo: Stefan Wieland 2016
PointCloudInfosys Will Hire 10,000 U.S. Workers as Trump Targets Outsourcing Firms
Most Powerful Women7 Productivity Tips Ivanka Trump Swears By
US-POLITICS-SMALL BUSINESS-TRUMP
Qualcomm

EU Antitrust Watchdogs Set a Date to Decide on Qualcomm’s Bid for NXP

Reuters
7:31 AM ET

EU antitrust regulators will decide by June 9 whether to clear smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm's $38 billion bid for NXP Semiconductors, which would make it the leading supplier to the fast-growing automotive chips market.

Qualcomm, which provides chips to Android smartphone makers and Apple Inc, sought EU approval for the deal on April 28, a filing on the European Commission website showed on Monday.

The EU competition enforcer can either approve the deal with or without concessions or it can open an investigation lasting about five months if it has serious concerns.

Qualcomm has said the deal, the biggest ever in the semiconductor industry, is a complementary one. The U.S. antitrust watchdog cleared the deal unconditionally last month.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE