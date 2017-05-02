Tech
Search
FIREEYECyber Security Firm FireEye Reports Surprise Rise in Sales
Fireeye Inc. Chief Executive Officer Kevin Mandia Interview
TeslaTesla Short Sellers Have Already Lost $3.7 Billion This Year
Tesla CEO Elon Musk may be having the last laugh on investors who have lost $3.7 billion short-selling the stock in 2017.
Wall StreetWhy Wall Street Has Stopped Listening to Donald Trump
A lack of progress and conflicting messages coming from Donald Trump have made it hard from Wall Street to take him seriously.
DisneyDisney Is Rolling Out a New Digital Network With Star Wars, Marvel, and More
Premiere Of Walt Disney Pictures And Lucasfilm's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" - Arrivals
Tech-Cetera

Here Are the Top Productivity Tips From Business Leaders

Fortune Video
3:22 PM ET

We recently asked business leaders for their top productivity tips. Kelly Steckelberg of Zoosk said it helps her to have clear objectives at the start of each day and not let anyone else compromise them. Lesley Slaton Brown of HP Inc. said she has a list of "must-do's" at the start of the day and she makes sure that those tasks are done at the end of the day. Ryan Smith of Qualtrics said he has breakfast by himself when he's at home, where he writes down three to four bullet points of things he wants to get done that day. Laura Weidman Powers of Code2040 said she likes to tackle the tasks right away that will only take a couple of minutes. Weidman Powers said she also signs off at the end of the work day, so she feels refreshed for the next day's tasks.

Watch the video above for full responses.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE