We recently asked business leaders for their top productivity tips. Kelly Steckelberg of Zoosk said it helps her to have clear objectives at the start of each day and not let anyone else compromise them. Lesley Slaton Brown of HP Inc. said she has a list of "must-do's" at the start of the day and she makes sure that those tasks are done at the end of the day. Ryan Smith of Qualtrics said he has breakfast by himself when he's at home, where he writes down three to four bullet points of things he wants to get done that day. Laura Weidman Powers of Code2040 said she likes to tackle the tasks right away that will only take a couple of minutes. Weidman Powers said she also signs off at the end of the work day, so she feels refreshed for the next day's tasks.

Watch the video above for full responses.