Tech
Search
LeadershipHow This Employee Blew His Boss Away on His First Day of Work
MediaHere’s Why Some People Are Willing to Pay For the News
153449618
twilioBusiness Software Company Twilio’s Shares Plunge 30%
TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2016 - Day 1
ChipotleChipotle Is Offering an Accelerated Business Degree Program to Its Workers
Etsy

E-commerce Site Etsy Names New CEO as Shares Plummet 14%

Reuters
4:57 PM ET

Etsy, an e-commerce site for handmade goods, said on Tuesday that CEO Chad Dickerson would step down, to be succeeded as CEO by board member Josh Silverman later this week.

The marketplace also reported a first-quarter loss of $421,000 after earning $1.2 million a year ago. One of its shareholders, Black-and-White Capital, earlier on Tuesday called on Etsy to explore a sale and separate the roles of chairman and CEO.

Fred Wilson, a director on Etsy's board since 2007, will take over the chairmanship, the company said.

Etsy's shares (etsy) fell 14% to $9.75 in after hours trading on Tuesday.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE